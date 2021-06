The moment has finally arrived for PlayStation 5 owners. The Days of Play sale finally brings with it discounts for some of the biggest PS5 titles available right now! These new deals are coupled with temporary price cuts for the biggest and best PS4 exclusives, all of which are available through until 9th June 2021. Every single discount is live right now on the UK, EU, and US PS Stores, so let's not waste anymore time and get right into things.