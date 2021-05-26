Cancel
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

By Emily Rella
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t exactly been ‘Keeping Up’ with labor laws, according to a new lawsuit filed against the recently-crowned billionaire. Seven former maintenance workers are claiming that the reality star withheld taxes from their paychecks without disclosing so to the government, among other violations of worker rights, the lawsuit alleges.

CelebritiesNY Daily News

Kim Kardashian sued by cleaning crew over alleged labor violations at Hidden Hills mansion

Kim Kardashian is in a messy legal dispute with seven people who claim they worked full-time on a cleaning crew at her Hidden Hills mansion. The workers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Monday alleging the reality TV star failed to pay proper wages and overtime, failed to make sure they received adequate breaks and even had “multiple underage minors” working on her property for hours that violated child labor laws.
Celebritiesthecragandcanyon.ca

Kim Kardashian sued by former workers who say they weren’t properly paid or given breaks

Kim Kardashian is being sued by seven former workers who say they weren’t paid on time or given meal breaks, and that she refused to pay them overtime. In the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday and obtained by the Daily Mail, seven members of Kardashian’s gardening and maintenance staff accuse the reality TV star and businesswoman of violations of California labour law.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian says she ‘absolutely’ pays her staff amid lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is denying accusations that she stiffed her former maintenance staff out of wages and treated them badly. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told fans on Instagram Wednesday that she was not the one responsible for the employees payment, as she responded to a question about a lawsuit filed against her by seven grounds keepers.
California Statenewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has denied violating California labour laws, in the wake of a legal suit filed by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills residence. Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr., along with Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza were employed as gardeners and maintenance staff, and had accused Kim of holding back taxes from their wages but not handing over the amounts to the government, reports latimes.com. Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 7 Years of Marriage.
Los Angeles, CAthewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
Los Angeles, CAVanity Fair

Kim Kardashian’s Former Staffers Are “Suing the Wrong Person,” Claims a Source

Kim Kardashian might need to put her new legal expertise to the test after being sued by seven former employees over unpaid wages. According to Page Six, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, members of the reality star’s gardening and maintenance staff who worked at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion are accusing her of being late with payments, withholding 10% of their wages for taxes but then failing to give that money to the government, denying them overtime, and occasionally forcing them to work through meal breaks. The seven defendants—Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, Robert Araiza, Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.—also reportedly claim that they did not receive itemized pay stubs for their labor and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants claims that when he brought up the issue of overtime, taxes, and meal breaks, he was immediately fired, while a 16-year-old ex-employee is alleging that he was made to work well over the maximum 48 hours legally permitted for an underage summer employee, per Page Six.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Failed Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more than a year, but she’s no closer to getting her license to practice law … because she missed a passing grade on the baby bar exam. Kim made it official on a preview of “Keeping Up with the...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kim Kardashian West splashes out on 25k on Janet Jackson outfit

Kim Kardashian West has spent $25,000 on the outfit worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 music video 'If'. Kim Kardashian West has spent $25,000 on one of Janet Jackson's old outfits. The 40-year-old reality star is a huge fan of the 'When I Think Of You' hitmaker and revealed...
CelebritiesPage Six

Van Jones predicts Kim Kardashian will be an ‘unbelievable attorney’

Van Jones is confident that Kim Kardashian will make a successful lawyer. The CNN commentator, who has been repeatedly linked to the reality TV star since her blockbuster divorce from Kanye West, mused that she’s going to make an “unbelievable attorney.”. “She’s already I think one of the best advocates...
Cell PhonesTyler Morning Telegraph

Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

A level on Kim Kardashian's mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed. The new content was added to app title 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' - originally released in 2014 - with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.
Celebritiesfloridanewstimes.com

Has Kim Kardashian ever dated Travis Barker?

Image source: Getty / David Livingstone / Emma McIntyre / AMA2020. Kim Kardashian After his ex-wife, finally working on rumors of those Travis Barker hookups Shana Mokeler accused her of having an affair With a drummer during their marriage. During a Q & A about her Instagram story on Wednesday, 40-year-old big game Asked if she had ever connected with Travis, she replied, “No! It’s a wrong story! We’ve been friends for years and are very happy with him and the court.”
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Van Jones is advocating on behalf of Kim Kardashian and couldn’t hold back his praises about her during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres while he talked about his upcoming documentary The First Step. On Monday (May 24), the CNN political contributor shared his thoughts about Kardashian’s journey into studying law,...
Religionmy1043.net

Kim Kardashian catches backlash for religious appropriation

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for disrespecting the Hindu religion. Apparently she wore a pair of earring that featured their sacred “om” symbol in a steamy photo shoot. The symbol – which represents “ultimate reality” in the Hindu religion – is worn to express devotion to the religion. The comments were overwhelmingly offended. One person summed up the consensus with, “Leave our culture and religion alone.”
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

How Kim Kardashian just showed Kanye West subtle support

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was announced, details about the split have been kept under wraps. But if the 40-year-old's latest Instagram post of son Saint is anything to go by, they're trying to be as civil and supportive as possible. Back in January, Page Six reported...