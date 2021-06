Phelps Health and Sinks Pharmacy are working together, so that people who want a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one at a time and place that is most convenient for them. Beginning Monday, May 17, Phelps Health is no longer providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the shared Phelps Health/Missouri S&T parking lot on 10th Street in Rolla. Instead, individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can call any of the Sinks Pharmacy locations to schedule an appointment to get their vaccine.