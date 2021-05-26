Cancel
2021 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks look to even the series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. New York fell to Atlanta by a two-point margin in Game 1 when Trae Young connected on a last-second floater for the Hawks. Atlanta seized control of the series as a result, though Game 2 is again set to be played at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were 25-11 at home during the regular season, with the Hawks finishing 16-20 on the road before the NBA Playoffs.

