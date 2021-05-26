2021 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks odds, line, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
The New York Knicks look to even the series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. New York fell to Atlanta by a two-point margin in Game 1 when Trae Young connected on a last-second floater for the Hawks. Atlanta seized control of the series as a result, though Game 2 is again set to be played at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were 25-11 at home during the regular season, with the Hawks finishing 16-20 on the road before the NBA Playoffs.www.msn.com