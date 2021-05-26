Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ghosn gives witness testimony to French investigators

By -, -
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3AA0_0aCAssmR00
French judicial investigators hear fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn (front row-C) as a witness, at a courtroom in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on May 26, 2021, ahead of further questioning /AFP

French judicial investigators heard fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn as a witness Wednesday in Beirut ahead of further questioning next week, two sources said.

The hearing came before French magistrates officially question Ghosn, who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, on Monday over other judicial inquiries lodged against him in France.

"Six French judges, including public prosecutors and investigative judges, started listening to Ghosn's witness testimony at 11:00 am (0800 GMT)" on Wednesday, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP.

A French source close to the case said the ex-Renault chief is being questioned as a "simple witness" over accusations that Renault cheated on pollution tests for diesel and petrol engines with the knowledge of top management.

In 2017, a report by French fraud investigators concluded that "the entire chain of management" of Renault up to its chief executive Ghosn were implicated in the suspected fraud.

French prosecutors are looking into whether he wrongly obtained use of the Palace of Versailles for his lavish 2016 wedding.

Ghosn is also being investigated by France's tax fraud office over suspicious financial transactions between Renault and its distributor in the Gulf state of Oman, as well as over contracts signed by Renault-Nissan's Dutch subsidiary RNBV.

One Renault shareholder filed a lawsuit against Ghosn in Paris suburb Nanterre last week over "significant sums" transferred to RNBV "without investors' knowledge", the investor's lawyer Jean-Paul Baduel told AFP Wednesday.

Claiming tens of millions of euros were sent to the Dutch subsidiary, the suit argues that "particular care was taken to cover up (the payments) and the fact they were ordered by Carlos Ghosn".

Baduel claimed the cash transfers amounted to a "slush fund" at RNBV.

Spokespeople for Ghosn did not comment on the lawsuit when contacted by AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cEIP_0aCAssmR00
Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn (L) is pictured after being heard as a witness, at a courtroom in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on May 26, 2021 /AFP

The former executive was supposed to meet French judicial investigators in Beirut in January but the meetings were postponed because of travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on financial misconduct allegations and spent 130 days in detention before jumping bail and smuggling himself out of the country in late 2019.

Wanted by Interpol, Ghosn is effectively trapped in Lebanon, even as others face court over their links to his case.

Japan has urged him to return and face trial, while Lebanon has asked Japan to hand over his file on financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn is currently beyond the reach of the Japanese courts and leads a comparatively quiet life, mostly in his Beirut home.

He recently released a book setting out his side of his case.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghosn
Person
Carlos Ghosn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Public Prosecutors#Trial Court#Court Hearing#Lebanese#Brazilian#Renault Nissan#Dutch#Interpol#Japanese#French Prosecutors#French Magistrates#Investigated By France#Investigative Judges#Afp Wednesday#Accusations#Bail#Beirut#Lebanon#Nanterre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
Related
Worldwcn247.com

Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors say former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told them during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon. Records presented in the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday showed that Ghosn said the plans were just a “reference." A defense attorney for Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive who is on trial in connection with alleged underreporting of Ghosn's pay, read more than 200 pages documenting Ghosn’s interrogations in a Tokyo jail in November and December 2018. Kelly, an American, says he is innocent. So does Ghosn, who has fled to Lebanon.
WorldUS News and World Report

Defiant Ghosn Pins Hopes on French Probes to Clear His Name

BEIRUT (AP) — Fugitive ex-auto magnate Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes an upcoming hearing in Beirut with French investigators will help him defend his version of events for the first time since his 2018 arrest in Japan. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press,...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Carlos Ghosn was 'retention risk,' Nissan's Kelly says at trial

Former Nissan Director Greg Kelly testified in court in Tokyo for the first time, saying he considered Carlos Ghosn a "retention risk" after the ex-chairman voluntarily reduced his own pay, and that he looked for legal ways to keep him at the automaker. "I and other executives believed that after...
WorldWSLS

Can French judges clear Carlos Ghosn's name? He hopes so

BEIRUT – Former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn expects to get hit with at least one preliminary charge after French investigators travel to Beirut next week to question him over suspicions of financial misconduct. But he insists he's done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped. Lavish parties in...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Ghosn's lawyers say client happy after days of French probe

BEIRUT — (AP) — Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has answered hundreds of questions by French investigators over the past week in Beirut and was “happy and satisfied” to have had the opportunity to explain himself over accusations of financial misconduct, his lawyers said Friday. The four and a half days...
Economydailyjournal.net

BEIRUT — Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn sat before French investigative judges in Beirut who questioned him for several hours Monday over suspicions of financial misconduct. His defense lawyers called it “a very important day” for the auto magnate-turned-fugitive.

The meeting marked the first opportunity for Ghosn to defend himself against the French allegations —- including spending on lavish parties and private planes — since his 2018 bombshell arrest in Japan and escape to Lebanon a year later. “It is an occasion that Mr. Ghosn has waited for a...
WorldMetro International

Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers say part of French file should be ‘null and void’

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Part of the file being considered by French investigating judges who questioned fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut this week should be considered invalid, his defence team said on Friday. French judges have been holding hearings in Beirut’s Palace of Justice since Monday, in a...
Middle East94.3 Jack FM

French prosecutors open probe into Lebanese bank governor – AFP

PARIS (Reuters) – French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into money laundering allegations against Lebanon’s central bank governor, Agence France-Presse reported on Sunday. Riad Salameh is under investigation in relation to possible conspiracy and organised money-laundering, AFP said, citing a source with knowledge of the case. Salameh’s French lawyer...
Carspapernewsnetwork.com

Carlos Ghosn arrest sparks conspiracy talk

Klein started his career at Renault as a powertrain engineer—arguably the nerdiest of car jobs—and bounced back and forth between the French carmaker and Nissan throughout his career. Having served as the top gatekeeper of the CEO Office, first at Nissan and then later at Renault, he was widely respected and trusted by both sides. Or, at least, he had been.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
AFP

Philippine investigators accuse ex-Wirecard COO of fraud, cybercrime

Philippine investigators have lodged criminal complaints against a former executive of collapsed German payments firm Wirecard and others for alleged bank fraud and cybercrime offences, the justice secretary said Monday.  The National Bureau of Investigation lodged complaints on May 31 against the company's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, as well as a Manila lawyer and bank employees, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told AFP. State prosecutors were conducting a preliminary investigation, he said, which would determine if charges would be filed. 
BusinessInternational Business Times

Nissan Expects Move Towards Profit Despite Chip Shortage

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry. The firm has faced a series of trials, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's Netanyahu denies 'incitement' as political tensions boil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected accusations of incitement against his political opponents, after security services warned of an escalation in violent discourse. On Saturday, the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency Nadav Argaman issued a rare public statement warning of a "severe escalation in violent and inciting discourse" on social media.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

MH17 crash trial seeks 'clarity' for relatives

Dutch judges said Monday they wanted relatives of victims to finally have "clarity" about the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine as the trial of four suspects entered a key phase. The trial is being held in the Netherlands, in a secure courtroom near Schiphol airport, because it was the point of departure for the doomed plane, and because 196 of the victims were Dutch.
Businesswsau.com

DHL’s Italian subsidiary investigated for tax fraud

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian tax police have seized assets worth more than 20 million euros ($24 million) from the local unit of logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL as part of a fraud investigation, a judicial document seen by Reuters showed on Monday. Deutsche Post DHL confirmed that its Italian subsidiary...
Asiainsidethegames.biz

Half of Japanese public think Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place

Half of the Japanese public think the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place as planned in July and August, as shown in a survey by daily newspaper Yomiuri. Conducted from June 4 to 6, 50 per cent of the respondents said the Games would happen and 26 per cent said they would occur without spectators.