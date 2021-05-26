Anthony Davis hit with flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the groin

Happy Thursday, RotoBallers! It's the final Thursday of the regular season, and the NBA is giving us nine games to choose between as we fill our DFS lineups. I'm assuming it's the final Thursday because I have no idea if the Association is considering the play-in tournament as a regular-season deal or a pre-playoffs thing by itself. Regardless, while the 10 teams in each conference seem all but locked up (sorry, Chicago and Sacramento), there is still a lot at stake with the seeding. Over half the teams can still move up or down their respective conference standings and it assures they will bring their A-game to the court.