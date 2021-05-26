Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Anthony Davis hit with flagrant foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the groin

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 12 days ago

The Lakers star was hit with a flagrant 1 after he delivered what appeared to be an inadvertent but very painful kick to the groin of the Suns’ Jae Crowder.

www.audacy.com
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Flagrant Foul#Foul Play#Rockets#The Lakers#Jumper#Veteran#Tough Box Outs#Star#The League#Tempers#Moments#Face#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Jae Crowder returns to starting lineup for Phoenix Suns vs. Warriors

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is back in the Phoenix Suns’ starting lineup on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. The veteran wing missed eight games due to a sprained ankle before returning on Friday against the New York Knicks off the bench. Crowder played 23 minutes in that game before 28 in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jalen Smith starting for Suns Sunday in place of resting Jae Crowder

Phoenix Suns catcher Jalen Smith is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith is getting the nod down low alongside Dario Saric in the regular season finale. While Jae Crowder wasn't ruled out ahead of time due to rest, his absence from the lineup makes it clear he will not play.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA DFS GPP Picks Mother’s Day 5/9

Happy Mother’s Day everyone! Although the NBA regular season is winding down, NBA DFS keeps on trucking. Mother’s Day features a nice eight-game slate, but we’re going to look at the six-game 7 PM ET classic slate. I like what we’re getting from this GPP lineup, so without further adieu let’s dive right in.
NBACBS Sports

Why Lakers have been using Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together on court, and why they won't in playoffs

When Frank Vogel first broached the concept of playing Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell together, the idea seemed farfetched at best and a tad patronizing at worst. The plan was conceived as a countermeasure when Andre Drummond's signing ensured that at least one, if not both, would lose playing time. Vogel was adamant that the Los Angeles Lakers would need all three of their centers for the postseason, but for that plan to work, all three would actually need to play somewhat steadily in the regular season in order to remain conditioned and engaged for the playoffs. It was, in essence, a theoretical way of keeping everybody happy.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Active Sunday

Davis (thigh) is available to play Sunday against New Orleans. Although nursing a left thigh injury, Davis will play in the regular season finale. Across 35 outings this season, Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jae Crowder: Out of Sunday's lineup

Crowder is not starting Sunday against the Spurs. Crowder isn't listed on the injury report, but he may take it easy Sunday with the Suns resting Chris Paul and Devon Booker while limited Mikal Bridges' minutes.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jae Crowder starting for Suns on Tuesday, Torrey Craig coming off the bench

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Crowder will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Warriors. Torrey Craig moves to the bench. Our models expect him to play 27.0 minutes against Golden State. Crowder's Tuesday...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jae Crowder: Back in starting five

Crowder will start Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors. Crowder has come off the bench in his first two games back from injury, but he'll return to the lineup Tuesday. As a starter this season, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.8 minutes.
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

James scores 25, tweaks ankle, Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

NEW ORLEANS -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it was...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/13/21): NBA DFS Lineups

Happy Thursday, RotoBallers! It's the final Thursday of the regular season, and the NBA is giving us nine games to choose between as we fill our DFS lineups. I'm assuming it's the final Thursday because I have no idea if the Association is considering the play-in tournament as a regular-season deal or a pre-playoffs thing by itself. Regardless, while the 10 teams in each conference seem all but locked up (sorry, Chicago and Sacramento), there is still a lot at stake with the seeding. Over half the teams can still move up or down their respective conference standings and it assures they will bring their A-game to the court.
NBAcbslocal.com

Lakers Beat Pelicans 110-98 In New Orleans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James looked to be in playoff form when he hit deep 3s, delivered an accurate, no-look, behind-the-back pass out of a double team to Alex Caruso under the basket, or flipped an alley-oop lob to Anthony Davis while running a fast break. But when James...
NBAYardbarker

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans Davis is a game-time decision. His status can...
NBAazpbs.org

‘Tighten the screws’: As Suns near first playoffs since 2010, keys to success emerge

PHOENIX – Suns coach Monty Williams has used several phrases that stuck with his players throughout their 2020-21 season. Asked about one that stood out, veteran forward Jae Crowder recalled a tangible example that epitomizes his team’s mentality as it approaches its first playoff appearance since 2009-10. “One day, he gave everyone screws, like wrenches, a screwdriver, he passed them all around,” Crowder said. “We was like, ‘What is this?’ We’re all holding screwdrivers.
NBAchatsports.com

Film study: How close is Anthony Davis to 100% heading into the playoffs?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back on the floor for more than three weeks now after an extended absence of nearly three months following a re-aggravation of the Achilles issue and calf strain he was dealing with, essentially giving him the off-season he never had but badly needed. This...