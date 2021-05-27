Cancel
‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

By William Watts
Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

StocksWiscnews.com

June Stock Market Outlook

After four straight months of gains, the market’s year-to-date surge of nearly 12% may seem like reason to bust out the fireworks and celebrate. Yet many investors have persistent concerns that higher inflation will force the Federal Reserve to stop buying assets or even raise interest rates sooner than expected. And then there’s one of Wall Street’s favorite sayings, “sell in May and go away,” which suggests avoiding the market altogether until after September.
StocksBarron's

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Opens Lower In Cautious Trade

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated the latest US data and awaited key jobs numbers due later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent or 98.24 points at 28,716.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 percent or 4.47 points at 1,930.65.
StocksBarron's

Tech Is Climbing Again. These Stocks Could Tumble if the Rally Stalls.

After a few months of steep ups and downs, technology stocks are rising again, thanks to the latest reassuring commentary from the Federal Reserve about inflation and interest rates. The Nasdaq-100 index has rebounded 5.3% from its May 12 low and is approaching 14,100 points again. Still, investors should expect...
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs to Play Rising Yields

Rates have been rising fast in the United States over the past few weeks on growing risk appetite and reflationary optimism. Vaccine distribution and upbeat economic data pints gave a material boost to the U.S. treasury yields. As of Jun 1, 2021, the benchmark U.S. treasury yield was 1.62% versus 0.93% noted at the start of the year.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips, as healthcare weighs; Dow ends higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Abbott Labs shares tumble after co cuts forecast. * Meme stocks extend gains; AMC Entertainment shares jump. * Data analytics firm Cloudera soars on plans to go private.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ekes out 47-point gain as stocks end flat

Stocks posted a mixed finish after trimming or erasing early gains following data that showed a further pickup in manufacturing activity but alongside labor and supply shortages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 47 points, or 0.1%, to close near 34,576, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 fell around 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 4,202. The Nasdaq Composite shed around 12 points, or 0.1%, ending near 13,736. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 61.2% in May from 60.7% in April. New orders paced the rise, while production and hiring slowed.
BusinessCoinDesk

Goldman Sachs Analyst Says Crypto Is an Alternative to Copper, Not Gold

Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs’ head of commodities research, said Tuesday cryptocurrencies are not a substitute for gold when looking for an inflation hedge, but for copper. Speaking on CNBC’s "Squawk Box Europe", Currie said both gold and crypto have been deemed as hedges against rising prices. He noted that while...
Stocksetftrends.com

TD Ameritrade: Tom Lydon Talks Finding Yield, Commodities & Tech

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon had plenty to share on where to find yield with TD Ameritrade’s Nicole Petallides. Lydon noted how the “40” from the 60/40 being dormant, as trying to get yield today is actually quite difficult. The fact that there’s a record $5 trillion in money market funds shows how investors have brought their cash off the table and are watching from the sidelines, or looking into alternative strategies.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Lands' End stock set to rally after swinging to a surprise profit

Shares of Lands' End Inc. were indicated up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the casual clothing and accessories retailer swung to a surprise profit with sales growing 48%, as the recovery in its Outfitters business is occurring at a faster-than-forecast pace. Net income for the quarter to April 30 was $2.6 million, or 8 cents a share, after a loss of $20.6 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The average estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was for a per-share loss of 29 cents. Sales rose 48.1% to $321.3 million from $217.0 million, as ecommerce sales increased 44.4% to $260.0 million. Gross margin improved to 46.0% from 43.4%, due primarily to merchandise margin expansion in the U.S. ecommerce business. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue guidance range to between $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion from between $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion. The stock has hiked up 39.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 11.9%.
StocksCNBC

Hedge fund assets soar to record high amid boom in trading profits

Hedge fund assets jumped to $4.07 in trillion in June, a record, according to BarclayHedge. Over the past 12 months, the industry has seen more than half a trillion dollars in trading profits. A rebounding economy and government stimulus have helped contribute to the strong backdrop. The pandemic era has...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Cheesecake Factory stock jumps after upbeat sales update

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. rose 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the restaurant chain provided an upbeat sales update. The company said for the fiscal second-quarter through May 31 (the first quarter ended March 30), same-store sales rose 196% from a year ago, as one-third of sales was off-premise. The FactSet consensus for second-quarter same-store sales is 143.7%. The company said nearly all of its restaurants are operating with indoor dining, with an average indoor capacity of 70%. The stock has soared 54.4% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb back to their highest finish since early January

Gold futures rose Wednesday to climb back to their highest finish since early January. Prices found support as investors await the "latest checkup over the American labor market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. The monthly U.S. jobs report will be released Friday. "If gold failed to test the $1,950 level after this week's main event, a pullback could be in the cards," he said. August gold rose $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,909.90 an ounce. Most-active contract prices marked their highest settlement since Jan. 7, according to FactSet data.