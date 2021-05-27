‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

Stocks posted a mixed finish after trimming or erasing early gains following data that showed a further pickup in manufacturing activity but alongside labor and supply shortages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 47 points, or 0.1%, to close near 34,576, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 fell around 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 4,202. The Nasdaq Composite shed around 12 points, or 0.1%, ending near 13,736. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 61.2% in May from 60.7% in April. New orders paced the rise, while production and hiring slowed.