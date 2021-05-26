Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Stephanie Bice loiters in Washington, lamely following Republican leaders

By George Lang
Posted by 
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JxB4_0aCAsHYu00

OPINION — U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice will never be your moderate friend in Washington, D.C. She is proving only to be a generic Republican pawn, drooling out National Republican Congressional Committee talking points while her party attempts to dismantle democracy.

Bice surprised many progressive-leaning Oklahomans when she became the only member of the state’s congressional delegation to vote in favor of a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by domestic terrorists.

Compared to on-the-record sedition enablers such as U.S. Representatives Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, and Frank Lucas, Bice looked like the lone voice of reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d00sY_0aCAsHYu00

OPINION by George Lang

“It is critically important that the commission’s work not interfere with ongoing criminal investigations,” Bice said in a prepared statement sent to Oklahoma City Free Press. “But there is much more we must know about the circumstances surrounding that day.”

Apparently after getting an earful from Oklahoma conservatives, Bice followed up that statement by releasing a video attacking her favorite bogeyman, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“First and foremost, I will not let this commission be a witch hunt by Nancy Pelosi,” Bice said in the video. “The purpose of the commission is not to go after former President Trump but to find out why the Capitol Police and the Sergeants at Arms were so unprepared.”

So, according to Bice, the focus should not be on whether some of Bice’s colleagues helped the attackers find certain Congressional offices within the Capitol, or whether Trump instigated the attack (which he did on camera). She wants the Capitol Police, who were attacked and sustained casualties, to be investigated.

In her November 2020 victory speech, Bice showed exactly what kind of generic Republican she would be once she took office.

“I am thrilled that once again Oklahoma is on the federal level…red,” Bice said . “But, let’s be clear, the real work begins tomorrow because I’ve gotta go to work to give Nancy Pelosi a new title and that is former speaker of the house.”

In a November 17, 2020 column , I expressed just how disappointing it was to have a lazy Steve Russell clone take back the seat for Republicans.

“That is all Stephanie Bice has planned for us?” I wrote. “To be a pain-in-the-ass backbencher in the House Minority and work as a door jam against progress?”

Bice won with 52 percent of the vote, which she did in part by convincing moderates and more than a few progressives that she would be a bipartisan voice for an increasingly purple district.

But rather than extend an olive branch to Horn voters, Bice promised to be an empty vessel for conservative groups to fill with their wish lists.

Bice was always an anti-choice, gun-nutty arch-conservative when she served in the Oklahoma State Senate. She simply marketed herself effectively as one who smiles and drinks local beer while she takes away women’s right to choose, restricts immigration and lowers the last remaining common-sense barriers to gun ownership.

Progressives frequently make the mistake of believing there is still hope for moderation among Republicans. We want to believe in the false myth of the reasonable Red Stater. Bice is a clear example of the falsity of such hopes.

Much as some media outlets chose to lionize U.S. Rep Liz Cheney for supporting the January 6 commission, only to find out she has no problem with Heritage Action’s syndicated anti-voting rights legislation, many people refuse to remember Pete Townshend’s words and are fooled again and again.

There is no moderation in the Republican Party, nor will there be in the foreseeable future. If Bice were an actual moderate, she would be condemned by party leadership.

With Bice’s victory last year, Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District got a Capitol Hill loiterer as its representative. Her Pelosi name-checking is lazy boilerplate.

And this week she is holding a telephone town hall with Oklahoma veterans, which is cheap virtue-signaling in Oklahoma. As a veteran and a progressive, I resent Bice’s use of veterans as props.

Bice is showing us her true self, and as Maya Angelou famously wrote, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Sustain our journalism by becoming a supporter

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing high quality journalism that positively impacts our community. Click this link to support our mission.

Last Updated May 26, 2021, 12:09 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Stephanie Bice loiters in Washington, lamely following Republican leaders appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
211
Followers
118
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Stephanie Bice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Leadership#Oklahomans#House#The Capitol Police#Congressional#The House Minority#The Oklahoma State Senate#Red Stater#Heritage Action#The Republican Party#Capitol Hill#Progressives#Party Leadership#Oklahoma Conservatives#Conservative Groups#Speaker#D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Republican leaders to summit with Trump over conservative agenda

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and other members of the largest Republican caucus’ leadership will hold a summit with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey next week, the Indiana Republican confirmed to The Post. “At Republican Study Committee, we’ve been very busy as we develop the consensus conservative...
Presidential ElectionTulsa World

Editorial: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice did the right thing when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S Capitol riots; U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should do the same thing

Rep. Stephanie Brice defied partisanship and did the right thing last week when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Whether you think the riot was the result of supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to defy the forces of democracy or subversive and disguised left-wing groups, you should want a national investigation to get to the bottom of things.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
newschain

Republican leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments

Republican leaders have condemned party colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene over her “appalling” comparison of Covid-19 safety measures to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said...
Congress & CourtsThe Day

Stefanik voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney

WASHINGTON - House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to a leadership position Friday in what members said was an effort to focus on the next election after earlier ousting Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for challenging former president Donald Trump's false claims about the election. The new...
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

Legislation unveiled on Capitol-riot study

WASHINGTON -- The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The plan...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Urges 'Major Effort' to Bring Joe Manchin Into Republican Party

Steve Bannon is calling for a "major effort" to bring moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin into the Republican Party so that the GOP can take back the Senate. "I actually believe there should be a major effort led by guys like [Florida Senator] Rick Scott to bring Joe Manchin into the Republican Party right now," Bannon said on a Monday episode of his Real America's Voice podcast, War Room. "Bring him into the Republican Party, make sure that he's a welcome member of the Republican Party."
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Paul Ryan Was an Ineffective Leader of the Republican Party

We aren’t actually governed by Paul Ryan, whose brief time as House Speaker ended in what can only be described as a surrender. Ryan bolted from the Speaker’s chair the minute the 2018 elections were over. He was happy to leave Congress to take a “cashing-in” job on the Fox Corporation board while his party took an electoral bath in those midterms he could blame on Donald Trump.
Congress & Courtsmvariety.com

Pelosi accuses Greene of 'verbal assault'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene committed "verbal assault and abuse" against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. The Washington Post reported that two of its reporters witnessed Greene confronting Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following...