Biden orders report on COVID origins within 90 days
MARKET PULSE
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he's asked U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble efforts to reach a conclusion about the origins of COVID-19, and report to him in 90 days. In a statement, Biden said intelligence has coalesced around two likely scenarios, but hasn't reached a definitive conclusion. Biden also said the U.S. would work with allies "to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence." The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.