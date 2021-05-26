Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden orders report on COVID origins within 90 days

By Robert Schroeder
 12 days ago
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he's asked U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble efforts to reach a conclusion about the origins of COVID-19, and report to him in 90 days. In a statement, Biden said intelligence has coalesced around two likely scenarios, but hasn't reached a definitive conclusion. Biden also said the U.S. would work with allies "to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence." The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

