Kendrick Perkins: Celtics should be ashamed of themselves

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have largely been overshadowed by an unfortunate rash of fan incidents. The latest incident occurred on Sunday during Game 4 with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Nets guard Kyrie Irving got a water bottle thrown at his head as he was leaving court. Before that, Irving stepped on the Celtics logo, perhaps angering the fans in the process. Former Celtics great Kendrick Perkins fired back at the fans and gladly took Irving’s side on the matter that has swirled the internet since the game ended.