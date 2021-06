TikTok is a social application that has a good reach among content creators and marketers. The platform is regarded as a major marketing tool considering the impressive user base it has. Hence, marketers and influencers always try to spot ways to achieve excellence on this social application. Today, the social media industry is growing at a fast pace, with many new social platforms getting introduced frequently. Amidst all these, TikTok sustains its position as a leading social application. In this article, we will let you know some of the hidden features of TikTok, which will avail huge benefits to you.