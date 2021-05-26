Cancel
NFL

Early Odds for Each Panthers Game in 2021

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 12 days ago

The start of the 2021 NFL season is a little over 100 days away but it's never too early to examine the Panthers' schedule to get an idea of how things may unfold in year two under head coach Matt Rhule.

One way to do that is to look at the way-too-early odds that have been set by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Recently, the Vegas Sports & Information Network (VSIN) set spreads and totals for every game on the NFL slate. For the purpose of this article, we will just be looking at which games the Panthers are favored in or viewed as the underdog and will ignore the over/unders.

For those who are unfamiliar with the betting world, any time a team is minus points, that indicates that they are the favorite. For example, if the Panthers are -2, they are expected to win by two or more points. Whereas the opposing team would be +2, meaning they are expected to lose by two points.

The Panthers are only favored in five of their 17 games that being against the Jets, Texans, Eagles, Washington, and Falcons. Two games are labeled as a pick'em which means that it's too close to call who the winner will be so they are not favoring either team at the moment. Each game that the Panthers are favored is in BOLD.

Week 1 vs New York Jets (-4.5)

Week 2 vs New Orleans Saints (+2.5)

Week 3 at Houston Texans (-4)

Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys (+5.5)

Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

Week 6 vs Minnesota Vikings (PK)

Week 7 at New York Giants (+3)

Week 8 at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Week 9 vs New England Patriots (PK)

Week 10 at Arizona Cardinals (+6)

Week 11 vs Washington Football Team (-1)

Week 12 at Miami Dolphins (+4.5)

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 vs Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)

Week 15 at Buffalo Bills (+9.5)

Week 16 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5)

Week 17 at New Orleans Saints (+6.5)

Week 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5)

AllPanthers

