Over the last few years, there has been a increasing trend in demand for the application of anomaly detection models within the field of data science — especially when it comes to the detection of fraudulent vs non-fraudulent actions. Within the following dataset, we will explore the use of a number of different predictive models, each with varying complexity. As with every good data science project, we will first examine the dataset, preprocess our data, explore the contents, train a number of models, and finally review and evaluate the results.