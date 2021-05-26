Cancel
Economy

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Denied Entry to Republican Governors Event

By Joe Price
Complex
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ally of Donald Trump, was thrown out of an event hosted by the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday. Politco reports that Lindell said he flew into Nashville on Monday to attend the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference, a three-day meeting that kicked off on Tuesday. After he gathered his credentials for the event at the JW Marriott Hotel, he says he was approached by an employee from the conference who told him he wasn’t welcome. In fact, he’s allegedly not allowed to attend any RGA events going forward.

Republican Party
Economy
Politics
Georgia Stateenmnews.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Booed at State Republican Convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was loudly booed at a state Republican convention on Saturday. Kemp was a major target of former President Donald Trump’s in his efforts to overturn the election. Trump repeatedly attacked Kemp, and even demanded he resign. When Kemp was roundly criticized over the new voting law...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shafer reelected as Georgia GOP chair

Jun. 6—The Georgia Republican Party reelected David Shafer as its chairperson Saturday, the party announced. "I am proud to serve another two years as Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party," Shafer said in a prepared statement. "The enthusiasm we have witnessed this weekend will carry our State to victory for our Republican candidates in 2022."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Trump, Mike Lindell and why the August election conspiracy should worry Republicans

In late May, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, "War Room," and said: "Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August." He also said that eventually even liberals such as Rachel Maddow would admit that the election was stolen. Lindell's bizarre theory is that all Team Trump needs is a shred of proof of election fraud to overturn the entire election. Trump and others are watching the Republican-backed audit in Arizona because they believe in a "domino theory" — if Arizona ballots can be proven to be fraudulent, election results in other battleground states that President Joe Biden won can also be overturned.
Economypalmerreport.com

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell gets dumped by his lawyers

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s self destruction continues on a disturbing and epic scale. He’s ruined what had apparently been a successful pillow business, destroyed his reputation, and gotten himself hit with a massive civil suit for falsely accusing a voting machine company of rigging the 2020 election against Donald Trump. Now it’s gotten even uglier for him.
Georgia StateCNN

Kemp booed and Raffensperger censured at Georgia GOP convention

Washington, DC (CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was censured at the Georgia GOP convention Saturday, demonstrating former President Donald Trump's hold over members of the Georgia Republican Party. The reaction from members of the Georgia GOP comes months after both Kemp...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

MyPillow CEO Lindell’s Lawyer Out at Barnes & Thornburg After Suit

Barnes & Thornburg partner Alec Beck has left the firm, one day after he filed a lawsuit for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell against electronic voting companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. Beck, a labor and employment lawyer in Minnesota, wasn’t authorized to file the suit, the firm said in a...
BusinessWashington Times

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sues voting machine companies over 2020 election claims

Michael J. Lindell, the CEO, founder and face of the MyPillow bedding company, has filed another federal lawsuit against two companies that made voting systems used in the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers representing Mr. Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, sued Dominion Voting Systems, Smartmatic and related...
EconomyDaily Beast

Does the MyPillow Guy Think He’s a Governor?

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and Trumpist conspiracy-peddler, flew his private jet to the Republican Governors Association meeting the other day. The guvs promptly threw him out. But the incident got Molly Jong-Fast thinking: Does the MyPillow CEO think he’s already a governor or something?. Subscribe to The New Abnormal...