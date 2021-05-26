MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Denied Entry to Republican Governors Event
Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ally of Donald Trump, was thrown out of an event hosted by the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday. Politco reports that Lindell said he flew into Nashville on Monday to attend the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference, a three-day meeting that kicked off on Tuesday. After he gathered his credentials for the event at the JW Marriott Hotel, he says he was approached by an employee from the conference who told him he wasn’t welcome. In fact, he’s allegedly not allowed to attend any RGA events going forward.www.complex.com