Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Hunt Valley to host 13th annual Baltimore 10-miler

By Ryan Dickstein
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gdn0G_0aCArdoz00

The 13 th annual Baltimore 10-Miler will be held June 5 in Hunt Valley.

It's the first time Baltimore County gets to host the event.

COVID-19 put this year's race in jeopardy until the County and Corrigan Sports got together and agreed to put it on.

More than 3,000 runners from 33 different states are expected to participate.

The race will start and finish at Hunt Valley Towne Centre, but spectators won't be allowed there, only along the course.

Other new safety measures will be in effect, including a wave start with departure times based on one's expected pace.

Also, no band performance or awards ceremony is expected to be held after the event.

To register, click here .

    WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    5K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    1M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Local
    Maryland Government
    County
    Baltimore County, MD
    Baltimore County, MD
    Government
    City
    Baltimore, MD
    City
    Hunt Valley, MD
    Local
    Maryland Sports
    Baltimore County, MD
    Sports
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Race#Awards Ceremony#Corrigan Sports#Annual Baltimore 10 Miler#Spectators#Jeopardy
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Politics
    News Break
    Sports
    Related
    Baltimore County, MDNottingham MD

    Dunkin’ to rebuild Rossville Boulevard location

    NOTTINGHAM. MD—Dunkin’ will rebuild its existing store at Rossville Boulevard and Belair Road, according to Baltimore County Councilman David Marks. The new, modern facility will include a drive-thru with eight parking spaces. “Revitalization continues along the Belair Road corridor,” said Councilman Marks. “Over the past three years, the Fullerton Plaza...
    Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

    COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

    BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
    Baltimore County, MDPosted by
    Maryland Reporter

    State Roundup: Hogan says fully vaxxed Marylanders can forgo masks but businesses, jurisdictions can keep policy

    HOGAN ALIGNS STATE MASK POLICY WITH CDC GUIDES: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to say that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, for the most part, do not need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit and made that guidance official state policy, Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports.
    Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

    WBAL Traffic: Mid-day road work report for Monday, 17 May

    NORTHBOUND - LEFT lane BLOCKED. US 1/Washington Boulevard: SOUTHBOUND after Levering Avenue - RIGHT lane BLOCKED. MD 3/Crain Highway: SOUTHBOUND after the southern intersection with MD 450 (Bel Air/Bowie/Crofton - Anne Arundel County) - RIGHT LANE BLOCKED. MD 32: EASTBOUND ramp to Dorsey Run Road is CLOSED. US 40/Pulaski Highway:...