At the height of what could have been a low-key, Netflix-and- winter in quarantine, Shailene Woodley was instead on a plane. Four, actually. That's what it took for her to land in Patagonia to meet a relative stranger, Thomas Kimber, who had sent her this proposition: Would she like to partner in reimagining ocean plastics into sunglasses? (When you're on a mission to save the planet, Zoom just won't do.) Intrigued, she Googled him and set up the call that clinched the collaboration — and this 20-hour, masked-up odyssey to the heart of the South American rain forest.