A gripping narrative mystery where you play a murderer covering up her crime. A lot of media over the years has routinely focused on whodunnit murder mysteries. Some sort of detective character enters the scene and tries to figure out who perpetrated the crime. This style has been so prevalent it’s become a trope. Overboard from 80 Days developers Inkle Studios turns that traditional setup on its ear. The game, set during the 1930s with outsized style and memorable period-relevant music, begins with the player character, Veronica Villensey, killing her husband Malcolm by pushing him off the SS Hook on its way across the Atlantic. The goal is to get away with murder and gallivant off with riches.