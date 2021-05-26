Cancel
Ralphs-anchored Mid-City mall nabs $64M refi

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a Ralphs-anchored Mid-City shopping center secured a $63.8 million refinance amid increased consumer activity and a loosening of Covid restrictions. YAR Associates secured the debt on its 216,813-square-foot Midtown Shopping Center at 4707 Venice Boulevard, according to Commercial Observer. LoanCore Capital provided the five-year, floating-rate mortgage that pays off existing debt and returns equity to the borrower, according to the report.

