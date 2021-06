Boris Johnson has declined to rebut Dominic Cummings’ explosive claims that he bungled his Covid response, leading to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.Quizzed one day after the allegations, the prime minister ducked an invitation to reject them as false – instead saying: “I make no comment on that.’Asked if the death toll soared because of his government’s blunders, Mr Johnson replied: “No I don’t think so, but of course this has been an incredibly difficult series of decisions, none of which we’ve taken lightly.”And, asked, if he was “arguing with the things he [Mr Cummings] said” in his...