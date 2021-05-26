What to expect from Trevor Richards
Trevor Richards arrives in Milwaukee as the less talked about half of the recent Tampa Bay trade return. Richards, of course, accompanies Willy Adames, a consistently valuable defender and proven offensive contributor. The Brewers have tried to develop or deal for such a shortstop for nearly a decade. It comes as little surprise that they had to put up no less than two incredibly talented and promising relievers to get a shortstop of Adames’ caliber in the blue and gold.www.brewcrewball.com