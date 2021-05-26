Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What to expect from Trevor Richards

By Lindsey_Loberg
brewcrewball.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Richards arrives in Milwaukee as the less talked about half of the recent Tampa Bay trade return. Richards, of course, accompanies Willy Adames, a consistently valuable defender and proven offensive contributor. The Brewers have tried to develop or deal for such a shortstop for nearly a decade. It comes as little surprise that they had to put up no less than two incredibly talented and promising relievers to get a shortstop of Adames’ caliber in the blue and gold.

www.brewcrewball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Willy Adames
Person
David Stearns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay#Era#Fip#Williams Airbender#Relievers#Innings#Triple A#Batters#Games#Brewers#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Gold
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBWNCY

Brewers avoid sweep by Braves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Braves in Milwaukee. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Kolton Wong, Lorenzon Cain and Omar Narvaez...
MLBMLB

Notes: Lauer optioned; Yelich, Hiura updates

MILWAUKEE – On paper it was a demotion for Eric Lauer when the Brewers optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, but manager Craig Counsell said it sets up Lauer to play a more prominent role in the weeks ahead. Lauer was sent down after pitching three innings of...
MLBwcn247.com

Adames, Brosseau hit HRs as Rays beat A's 4-3, avoid sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 4-3 to avoid a series sweep. The A’s squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge’s passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino. Jeffrey Springs struck out two in the fifth for the win. Kittredge got five outs for his second save.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Belts three-run homer

Adames went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. Adames came up huge with a game-tying three-run shot in the fifth inning off Cole Irvin. Although the 25-year-old shortstop entered Sunday in a massive slump, this crucial homer might have earned him a spot in the lineup for Tuesday's homestand against the Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Willy Adames: Launches two-run shot

Adames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mets. Adames extended his hitting streak to three games and has reached base at least twice in all three of those contests, as he's leaving behind a woeful stretch between May 1 and May 12 where he only hit .206 across 34 at-bats. He also launched his fifth homer of the campaign, but the power display has been noticeable of late -- he has connected three of his five home runs during the current month.
MLBnumberfire.com

Willy Adames starting for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Willy Adames at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Adames will play shortstop and bat eighth today. Joey Wendle will move to third base, Yandy Diaz will move to first base, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo will take a seat. Adames has a $2,200...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Escapes with ninth save

Hader allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Hader gave up a walk and a single to put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth. After a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson, he allowed a two-out hit before punching out William Contreras to avoid blowing the save. Hader is still perfect through nine save opportunities despite allowing a run for the first time this month. He's sporting a stellar 1.15 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
MLBFrankfort Times

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Willy Adames' 3-run blast leads Rays past A's

Willy Adames belted a three-run homer and Mike Brosseau delivered a go-ahead solo blast in the sixth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their three-game series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory on Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the series...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBWDIO-TV

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9. J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2.
MLBMLB

'Happy flight' home for Rays after strong trip

After a long stretch of games with little time to rest and reflect, the Rays left Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon and boarded their cross-country flight home with plenty to feel good about. Yes, they’re dealing with a long list of injuries that now includes Francisco Mejía (placed on the...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Out-slug Braves, Snap Three-Game Skid

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — A three-RBI day from Daniel Vogelbach and nine collective hits from the top three batters in the lineup helped the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves Sunday to end a three-game losing streak. Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain combined for...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.
MLBwblzmedia.com

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader Should Be a 2021 Trade Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers (21-20) are fighting for the MLB playoffs, but they may have to think about trading one of their better pitchers in Josh Hader. The long-haired flamethrower is only 27-years-old, but it would be a good idea for the Brewers to deal him. The Brew Crew are not...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers hold on for 10-9 win over Atlanta

Milwaukee’s offense came alive Sunday to grab a 10-9 win over Atlanta at American Family Field. After scoring nine runs combined in their last five games, the Brewers scored 10 over a five-inning stretch beginning in the third with a Daniel Vogelbach two-run double. After another run in the fourth inning, Avisail Garcia went deep with a two-run shot in the fifth, his sixth of the year. Milwaukee would add three more in the sixth, including one on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers set for two-game series vs. Royals

Kansas City fans will be "replaying" some fond memories as the Royals welcome Lorenzo Cain and the Milwaukee Brewers to town for the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. The Royals have not yet announced...
MLBTimes Union

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Lorenzo Cain singles to third base. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain to second. Omar Narvaez out at third. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.