Must Read: Michael Kors Will Present In-Person at Fashion Week, A New Modeling Agency Seeks to Highlight Indigenous Talent
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Michael Kors announced that he will present his Spring 2022 Collection at New York Fashion Week via a live, in-person runway show on Sept. 10. "This is an important moment for New York, and we're proud to support the city and the industry during this season's New York Fashion Week," said Kors in a press statement. "I am thrilled about the return of live performance throughout New York this autumn, and I look forward to presenting my collection to a live audience." {Fashionista inbox}fashionista.com