Must Read: Michael Kors Will Present In-Person at Fashion Week, A New Modeling Agency Seeks to Highlight Indigenous Talent

Michael Kors was one of the first fashion brands to embrace wearable tech and the MKGO Gen 5E is the latest in the company’s line-up of smartwatches. The new MKGO Gen 5E is lighter, smaller and has a silicone strap that looks and feels workout-friendly. Of course, that's relative. It's not in the same league as any Garmin or Apple Watch for fitness. However, it's focus is style – but if you want something that you can wear to a class or out for a run as get some basic data, it's got that in its locker.