Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Must Read: Michael Kors Will Present In-Person at Fashion Week, A New Modeling Agency Seeks to Highlight Indigenous Talent

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Michael Kors announced that he will present his Spring 2022 Collection at New York Fashion Week via a live, in-person runway show on Sept. 10. "This is an important moment for New York, and we're proud to support the city and the industry during this season's New York Fashion Week," said Kors in a press statement. "I am thrilled about the return of live performance throughout New York this autumn, and I look forward to presenting my collection to a live audience." {Fashionista inbox}

fashionista.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Fashion Boutiques#Vogue Runway#Americans#Vox S The Goods#Supernaturals Modelling#Business Of Fashion#Asian#Beauty Brands#Collection#Fashionista#Street Level Boutiques#Live Performance#Autumn#Spring#Headlines#Rachel Strugatz Questions#Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele to Speak at 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier Has a New Creative Director

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Billie Eilish and Alessandro Michele will speak at Vogue's upcoming Forces of Fashion conference. As part of Vogue's 2021 Forces of Fashion conference — happening virtually on July 7 and 8 — Met Gala co-chair and Gucci muse Billie Eilish will appear alongside Alessandro Michele and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi to discuss "fashion, music and more," the magazine teased this week. You can see all the confirmed speakers and buy tickets for the event at vogueforcesoffashion.com. {Fashionista Inbox}
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pics, Tod’s Pops Up In East Hampton, Michael Kors Announces NYFW Plans, And More!

East Enders, it’s set to be a stylish summer ahead! Tod’s is the new kid on the block. The brand’s seasonal pop-up is ornately decorated with Italian-inspired illustrations and coastal prints, and offers a selection of beach-ready men’s and women’s ready to wear, such as espadrilles, colorful totes, and the label’s signature Gommino loafers and sneakers. The pop-up also has exclusive pieces and collections to show for its East End crowd. Tod’s is no stranger to the Hamptons—having hosted previous activations and events around town. However this boutique marks the first time the brand has had a permanent presence Out East.
Businessbizjournals

Michael Kors exec promoted to VP position at parent company Capri

Luxury fashion group Capri Holdings Limited has promoted Jenna A. Hendricks to senior vice president, chief people officer. In her new role, Hendricks will be responsible for leading the global human resources organization for Capri Holdings across all three of its brands, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace. She will...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

Paris Fashion Week to Get New Tools to Improve Environmental Performance

PARIS — How green can they go?. The pandemic has thrust the issue of catwalk shows to the fore, with environmental questions figuring highly among considerations as in-person events resume. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has been working for a few years on answering the question and Friday presented new digital tools to help brands at Paris Fashion Week to measure the environmental impact of their shows and collections with a view to improving their track records.
Beauty & FashionGadget Review

Michael Kors Passport Holder Review_

If you’re on the market for one of the Best Cool Wallets, the Michael Kors Passport Holder isn’t the most stylish, per say, but incorporates qualities of the Best Passport Holder into a fashion statement. Its leather and fabric combination is chic, while not ignoring the functionality of a wallet and passport holder.
Designers & Collectionsphillystylemag.com

6 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Men

So, you've been wearing nothing but sweatpants and t-shirts for a year. That's fair. After all, when you’re taking a meeting over Zoom, no one can tell you’re not really wearing pants. We've all been cooped up indoors with nowhere to go, but now, the world is slowly getting vaccinated,...
Beauty & Fashionthekrazycouponlady.com

Michael Kors Clearance Handbags, as Low as $60

Head on over to Michael Kors and check out their clearance section. Prices have been further reduced by as much as 50%. We also found the Michael Kors Jet Set Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for just $59.60, regularly $298, which is 80% off the original price. Find a selection...
Beauty & FashionWareable

Michael Kors MKGO Gen 5E review: style and smarts

Michael Kors was one of the first fashion brands to embrace wearable tech and the MKGO Gen 5E is the latest in the company’s line-up of smartwatches. The new MKGO Gen 5E is lighter, smaller and has a silicone strap that looks and feels workout-friendly. Of course, that's relative. It's not in the same league as any Garmin or Apple Watch for fitness. However, it's focus is style – but if you want something that you can wear to a class or out for a run as get some basic data, it's got that in its locker.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Coco Rocha Graces the L'Officiel Cyprus Cover, is at the Center of a Production Collaboration between Ellen von Unwerth, Anna la Germaine, and Mariia Grazhina Chaplin

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 05, 2021. For the Summer issue of L'Officiel Cyprus, renowned photographer Ellen Von Unwerth shot the cover story with Coco Rocha, styled by LA-based Celebrity Stylist Philippe Uter. The shoot was produced by Anna la Germaine, founder of a 360-degrees PR, Consulting, and Production company Fashion Politique and L'Officiel Cyprus Publisher - Mariia Grazhina Chaplin. Together, they envisioned an editorial that radiates the joy of experimentation and creativity, a mood to define a fashion future after the pandemic.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Peter Dundas is the only guy who could call a body-hugging jersey number with a cut-out down the back flank that’s cross-hatched with gold chains a T-shirt dress. But his signature glam has been dialed down for resort. That’s partly because Dundas has plans to show his spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week this September. Anticipating his label’s Big Apple debut, this collection has an attitude Dundas described as more American. “It’s a cleaner, fresher, more functional type of glamour,” he said on a Zoom call. Adjusting to his customers’ altered post-pandemic realities is part of the story too.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

What Rebecca Minkoff Wears to Work

It’s always a good sign when a fashion designer can’t stop wearing their own pieces. Take 40-year-old Rebecca Minkoff, who isn’t ashamed to admit her wardrobe is 90 percent her own stuff—hey, if you don’t want to wear it, then who will? For almost two decades, Minkoff has wooed women just like herself with accessible and wearable-meets-edgy accessories and ready-to-wear clothes. Now, she’s sharing her leadership and life lessons with the world, publishing her first book Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success (out June 15).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best-Dressed Models, Editors, and Designers at Men’s Fashion Week Share the Stories Behind Their Looks

In the Before Times, Vogue was publishing hundreds, if not thousands, of street style photos each season, and some of the best came out of the menswear shows. As menswear came to rival the women’s industry in terms of celebrity designers, It items, and boundary-pushing style, the scene at the men’s shows transformed, too. By 2018, the days of normcore and suits were long over, replaced by newly bold and experimental modes of dressing.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Skepta, Slowthai, Little Simz & Neneh Cherry Lead Bottega Veneta’s Army Of New Faces

Bottega Veneta has become king of the stealth blockbuster campaign drop (remember Sheila Atim and her exquisite sofa?) For the release of its Wardrobe 02 collection, creative director Daniel Lee called upon no fewer than 30 influential figures to model the pre-fall 2021 edit. Among them? Rappers Skepta, Slowthai and Little Simz, music industry legends Neneh Cherry and Tricky, Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, who just scooped his first BAFTA, London’s first young people’s laureate Caleb Femi, and Vogue’s own Venetia Scott.
ApparelNorthern Virginia Daily

Must-have Summer Eyewear: Biggest Trends of 2021

(BPT) - With the kick-off to summer and things starting to warm up, the biggest trend of the season is always about finding the perfect pair of shades. This wardrobe essential is fun, easy to update and offers the perfect finishing touch to any look. After a year on lockdown, people are ready to get back outside and are refreshing their looks with the latest fashion trends — starting with this season’s must-have sunglasses.