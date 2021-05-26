Cancel
Public Health

Wolf says he's comfortable with lifting Covid restrictions Monday

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania remains on track to lift all of its Covid-19 mitigation measures, except for masking, as expected on Memorial Day. Gov. Tom Wolf said he was comfortable with the May 31 date during a news conference Wednesday morning in Lancaster County despite rumors that it could be moved up by a few days to include more of the Memorial Day weekend. Wolf didn’t comment on that specifically, but he said the bipartisan joint Covid-19 vaccine task had selected Memorial Day.

