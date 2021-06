Jan opened her copy of the Enterprise-Record and was disappointed to see a front-page headline reading, “Improved Medicare for All passes: taxes to increase.”. Jan worked hard to get a job with medical benefits and her $495 monthly premium took a big chunk out of her paycheck. Jan knew she also paid about $200 a month in co-pays, deductibles, and for vision and dental expenses. Jan was spending over $8,000 a year on medical, vision, and dental. She was also concerned about the help she was giving her elderly mother because Medicare only covered 80% of her medical expenses.