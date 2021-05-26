Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Other Side of Optimism

By the Cut
thecut.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weekly audio magazine exploring culture, style, sex, politics, and more, with host Avery Trufelman. In her last episode as host of The Cut, Avery Trufelman revisits the subject of her very first episode: optimism. (But don’t fear, listeners, The Cut will continue publishing new episodes each week in the capable hands of producers B.A. Parker, Jazmín Aguilera, and other members of the Cut team.) This time, she explores the privilege of positive thinking. She speaks to Cut senior writer Katie Heaney about one of her recent pieces, “The Clock-Out Cure,” as well as Palestinian peace activist and author Souli Khatib about his perspective on the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

www.thecut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Bright Side#Palestinians#Jews#Optimism#Positive Thinking#Emotional Moments#Real Things#Power Struggle#Cut#Israeli#New York Magazine#Twitter#Cdc#Maskless#Vox Media#Army#Martin Luther King#Pragmatism#Weakness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Podcast
Country
Palestine
Related
ImmigrationBioMed Central

Immigrant optimism or immigrant pragmatism?

Occupational expectations of teenagers are essential for their future education and labour market outcomes. As young immigrants make up a growing share of the population worldwide, sources of immigrant occupational optimism or pessimism ought to be better understood. Bilingual migrants were more occupationally optimistic than their peers. We consider whether...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Life on the other side: meet five people who’ve had an extreme change of heart

‘The other women in my prison had real problems. I listened’: Janice Nix, 62, London. My life as a criminal wasn’t glamorous. People think of the money, but not what happens after midnight: the police you have to hide from; the family members who won’t talk to you; the thieves, robbers and informants on your back. This is what I now remind people who find themselves sucked into the underworld. Living that life taught me how it feels to be on the wrong side of the law, and equipped me with tools to help people escape it, because that’s precisely what I did.
Designers & CollectionsThe Drum

Zalando: Activists of Optimism

Zalando, Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, today launches its new campaign ‘Activists of Optimism’ celebrating people who are igniting positivity. Following a year of global lockdowns and restrictions, the campaign aims to celebrate and spread optimism through the simple act of making people smile. The ‘Activists of...
Algona Upper Des Moines

On the Side: Censorship

For some time, I’ve been trying to put into words my thoughts on wokeness and the cancel culture that has infiltrated the American discourse. I’ve started columns and chucked them because they were too wordy, too cautious, too harsh, too whatever. I’m for people being able to express themselves and...
Minoritiesbeaconjournal.com

The Other Side podcast: A year after the killing of George Floyd and summer protests

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the killing of a George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police offer who knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shot by a bystander sparked worldwide outrage. Tens of thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest racial injustice, and a national awakening spurred a top-to-bottom look at racial equality and social justice.
MoviesStarTrek.com

The Weight of Optimism, and the Birth of the Federation

Above all else, Star Trek dreams. Of racial unity during the apex of America's Civil Rights Movement. Of international compassion under the threat of the Cold War. Of unconditional acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities through enduring prejudice. It does so through exotic space adventure escapism, infused with a methodical optimism: lofty, vocal, and confrontational.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

The Other Side: War dead gave all, we give too little

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” — President John F. Kennedy, inaugural address, 1961. It’s interesting that a nation that stops every Memorial Day to honor those who lost their lives defending America and our way of life, finds it so hard to sacrifice for their fellow man during a global pandemic.
Relationship Advicenwiaccess.com

Lighter Side

Why do some couples make their status "single" every time they fight? I don't put "orphan" when I get into fights with my parents. Teenager: Treated like children, but expected to act like adults. I wonder if Chinese tourists get angry when they buy a souvenir from America, only to...
Religionbiblicalarchaeology.org

The Ark of the Covenant in its Egyptian Context

The Ark of the Covenant as we know it from the Hebrew Bible is steeped in the culture and context of its time (Late Bronze Age, c. 1500–1200 B.C.E.). The people of that age believed in angelic snake spirits spitting fire, entrapped demons, and gods wandering the land. Into this milieu, Moses introduced the Ark of the Covenant, which takes many of these concepts and flips them on their head to create new religious meaning.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Why We Believe Lies, and How to Resist

It's easy to think that only others are susceptible to lies. The search for truth and rejection of lies begins with ourselves. We should become passionate about finding truths that matter to us. The French philosopher Yves Simon offers an incisive observation about the prevalence of lies in human social...
EnvironmentNorwalk Hour

What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change - and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) In the late 16th century, hundreds of bandits on horseback stormed through the countryside of Ottoman Anatolia raiding villages, inciting violence and destabilizing the sultan’s grip on power. Four hundred years later...
Religiondanreiland.com

5 Truths That Define a Strong Vision

Emerging from the panic of 2020 and the life patterns of 2021, we now face substantial complexities in shaping, communicating, and realizing vision. Challenge #1 – We are relearning how current culture views the church. Over the past twenty years or more church has moved from a central institution in...
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

Spiritual Growth Is A Lifelong Journey

“This will continue until we are . . . mature, just as Christ is, and we will be completely like him.”. Becoming like Christ is a long, slow process of growth. Spiritual maturity is neither instant nor automatic. It’s gradual and progressive. Paul said, “This will continue until we are...
Sciencepalladiummag.com

The Chaos of Science in Power

To say one is “following the science” is, somewhat tragically, to become a sloganeer of contemporary liberalism. When used to justify policy action—for example, in the COVID response—the phrase conflates the scientific truth-finding process, the political calculus of state action, and the official ideology which justifies the actions of power. That conflation is untenable. Although we don’t rigorously distinguish the three very often, each of them has a necessarily different epistemology.
ReligionConscious Life News

Must Mankind Bow to False Gods?

We are living in the land of fake belief. Nothing is as it seems in this virtual world invented and monopolized by deceivers. A world in which warriors of truth are named ‘conspiracy theorists’ and masters of the lie is named ‘upholders of the truth’. And all the while, a largely hypnotized humanity bows down its head to this vainglorious game. This game of thrones.
ReligionThe Guardian

The Guardian view on the god of science: a divine but rational disagreement

Do the laws of science and mathematics explain everything, without any need to bring God into it? The pious once believed that wrathful deities could unleash plagues. As reason emerged in the temple of thinking, there was a move to claim God was behind the advance of reason. In this struggle between beliefs, new pathways of thought emerged, to the benefit of humanity.
ReligionTimes-Republican

No God, no science

Researchers have noted a substantial decline in religious belief in the United States in recent years. By way of example, according to the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who identified as Christian declined by 12 percent just between 2009 to 2019, and the number who identified as Protestant declined by 8percent Pew notes some similar trends playing out among American Jews. While large numbers identify with and/or participate in various aspects of Jewish culture , smaller numbers identify with Jewish religious belief . More than a quarter of adult Jews in the United States define their religious belief as “atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular’ rather than as Jewish.” In the 18-30 age group of American Jews, fully 40 percent describe themselves that way.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

A political solution to a spiritual problem

Sometimes people of faith get priorities out of line with God’s Will and never realize the dangerous path upon which they set foot. The sin is not obvious or even intentional. In most cases, faithful people find—or are taught by seemingly reputable religious authorities who, themselves, are also unwittingly misled—scriptural justifications that deceptively validate the disastrous thinking which ultimately derails the ministry of God. Then, in the moment of choice, the passionate people of God unintentionally thwart God’s will out of a desire for clandestine idolatry. Two such Biblical examples are found in the 8th chapter of 1st Samuel and in the 3rd chapter of Genesis.