The Other Side of Optimism
A weekly audio magazine exploring culture, style, sex, politics, and more, with host Avery Trufelman. In her last episode as host of The Cut, Avery Trufelman revisits the subject of her very first episode: optimism. (But don’t fear, listeners, The Cut will continue publishing new episodes each week in the capable hands of producers B.A. Parker, Jazmín Aguilera, and other members of the Cut team.) This time, she explores the privilege of positive thinking. She speaks to Cut senior writer Katie Heaney about one of her recent pieces, “The Clock-Out Cure,” as well as Palestinian peace activist and author Souli Khatib about his perspective on the Israeli occupation of Palestine.www.thecut.com