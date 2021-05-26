Tim Kane: Vermont’s empty eugenics apology was decades overdue

This commentary is by Tim Kane, a musician who lives in Richmond.

“Yet what greater defeat could we suffer than to come to resemble the forces we oppose in their disrespect for human dignity?” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Vermont’s recent apology for state-sanctioned eugenics is an empty gesture, lacking any mention of reparations or statutory reform beyond the vague, noncommittal recognition “that further legislative action should be taken to address the continuing impact of state-sanctioned eugenics policies and related practices of disenfranchisement, ethnocide and genocide.”

Supporters contend the apology is a first step toward justice and concede it is overdue. But compared to other states’ efforts to right the wrongs of eugenics, “overdue” may be the understatement of the century.

Vermont is decades late with its eugenics apology. Virginia , Oregon and North Carolina apologized in 2002, South Carolina and California in 2003. North Carolina and Virginia put their money where their mouth is (albeit more than a decade after apologizing), paying modest compensation to victims of forced sterilization.

Vermont’s apology offers no assurance that “future legislative action” will be taken, stating only that it “ should be taken.” The apology fails to repeal (or even mention) Vermont’s existing forced sterilization law . Vermont is generations late in this regard.

Vermont’s 1931 Act for Human Betterment language remained essentially intact until 1987. Were it not for the tireless advocacy of Sally Fox , Vermont might still have this shameful law on its books. Incredibly, its pure-stock vestiges persist in the involuntary sterilization provisions of 18 V.S.A. § 8708.

H.116 , this session’s bill to repeal Vermont’s involuntary sterilization law, was left to die in the House Committee on Human Services, meeting the same fate as its predecessors dating back to the 2017-18 session ( H.183 , S.5 and H.880 ). H.116 was a no-cost, ripe-for-passage bill that would have bolstered Vermont’s empty apology with meaningful action.

Despite the recent legislative focus on reproductive rights in Vermont, lawmakers, disability rights advocates and local media have maintained an unbroken silence on the issue of forced sterilization and the failed repeal “effort.”

Passage of Vermont’s new abortion rights law and the campaign to amend Vermont’s Constitution in favor of unlimited abortion rights have shone a bright light on the state’s involuntary sterilization statutory language. The abortion law begins with the statement: “The state of Vermont recognizes the fundamental right of every individual to choose or refuse contraception or sterilization.”

The bill’s sponsoring legislators and its champions (Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund and ACLU-VT), by specifying every individual, directly contradicted the language of Vermont’s forced sterilization law, which provides for “involuntary sterilizations of adults with an intellectual disability under circumstances that will ensure that the best interests and rights of such persons are fully protected.” Inexplicably, lawmakers knowingly contradicted the involuntary sterilization law but avoided using language that would explicitly repeal it.

Nationally, to its credit, the ACLU has consistently opposed involuntary sterilization of individuals with disabilities, as evidenced by ACLU attorney Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight against forced sterilization in the 1970s and more recent advocacy work in Connecticut and Illinois . Sponsors of H.116 and its predecessor bills include former ACLU-VT board members Maida Townsend, Barbara Rachelson and Susan Buckholz. Thirty-eight others have also sponsored, including Sen. Ginny Lyons and Reps. Cina, Durfee, Ancel, Pugh, Wood, Grad and Till.

Yet, curiously, ACLU-VT has declined to mount any effort in support of these bills. Like ACLU-VT, the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund has remained silent on Vermont’s involuntary sterilization law. If they and ACLU-VT were to advocate for its repeal, their faithful voting bloc would surely deliver, as they did with the 2019 no-restrictions abortion law.

In the aftermath of Vermont’s empty apology, following the burial of sensible repeal bills for three straight sessions, a few uncomfortable questions linger:

If lawmakers are committed to enshrining reproductive autonomy as a universal, unrestricted right, why are they not likewise committed to repealing the involuntary sterilization law?

Was this year’s apology a tactical maneuver to keep eugenics out of the news during next year’s “voter education” campaign to amend Vermont’s Constitution?

Was repeal intentionally delayed to ensure the involuntary sterilization law would be implicitly repealed via the constitutional amendment vote next year, in a media-stoked blaze of inclusiveness glory?

Conversely, if there is an argument to be made in support of keeping the involuntary sterilization law, why not make that argument publicly?

Such provocative questions might seem unreasonable, but it is eminently reasonable to conclude that today in Vermont, reproductive autonomy is a right reserved only for those individuals the state deems fit to procreate.

Despite our abortion and sterilization laws employing fundamentally contradictory language, both laws pose the same existential threat to individuals with intellectual disabilities. Under these two laws, two voiceless classes of individuals, each undeniably viable, are being neatly legislated out of existence. One class’s right to live is denied by law while the other’s right to reproduce autonomously is likewise denied.

The issue of reproductive rights for individuals with intellectual disabilities becomes moot when the ultimate effect of Vermont’s no-restrictions abortion law is realized. When there are no more individuals born with intellectual disabilities , it will be too late for apologies.

