Palm Beach, FL

With holiday weekend on tap, is Palm Beach real estate experiencing ‘a collective exhale’?

Palm Beach Interactive
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Memorial Day, Palm Beach’s real estate scene is typically slowing down as the warmer months loom. But so little has been typical this year. And that means making predictions about anything — even how a holiday weekend will shape up — is more difficult than ever. Even so, some...

www.palmbeachpost.com
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Join Let’s Get Social PB, and our special hostesses Katrina Aronson Consulting and Stacey Leuliette from The Scout Guide Palm Beach for our first Healthy Moves | Healthy Minds Series You’ll be treated to a yoga practice led by Holly Weston of The Yoga Society. Sips & Bites will be provided and Katrina and Stacey will be hosting a candid conversation about the importance of taking care of your mental health. Katrina Aronson is a marketing and strategy coach for…
Palm Beach, FLonekingslane.com

Pretty Pastels in Palm Beach

When designer Caroline Rafferty’s friends Melanie Charlton Fowler of Clos-ette and her husband, Jordan, came to her, they had a specific vision. They wanted Lyford Cay meets Palm Beach. Caroline, a House Beautiful Next Wave designer, was down for the challenge. “Melanie had the whole thing in her head imagined...
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A remarkable Palm Beach-style home-in-the-sky with stunning panoramic views to the east, west and north. Recently renovated with the finest of materials by renowned designer Scott Snyder.Private, secured elevator lobby just for this unit.A full-service building with heated morning & afternoon pools, state-of-the-art gym, tennis, valet parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Clive Stuart-Findlay, Sotheby's Intl. Realty, Inc. ( at 561-659-3555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDU0NjQwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Marvelous view from this original 3 br 2 bath condo at the Consulate. Transform this spacious floor plan into your dream home. Unobstructed view of the Banyan Cay golf club. Internet and cable included with maintenance, Concierge service, heated pool and hot tub, exercise, saunas, community room, tennis, pickleball, basketball net, gated and secure. Golf membership is optional. Can be viewed Tues & Thurs 12-4; Sat & Sun 1-4. Close to shopping, airport, interstate, beaches, Kravis Center, PB Outlets, Palm Beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mim Hochman, Century 21 America's Choice/WPB at 561-689-6339</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1NDc4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Presenting the only new custom home available on Palm Beach Island with one of the highest elevations, 175' of direct ocean front and on 1.14 acres. This Modern, Classic Bermuda inspired estate boasts over 18,000 SF. The spacious 7 bedroom home has views of the ocean from almost every room and includes gourmet dual kitchens, expansive living, dining, and entertaining areas, a private direct oceanfront office, and expansive loggias with endless ocean views. The basement includes a 4,000 bottle custom wine cellar, theater room with a bar, and professional grade fitness center. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guest house has a gracious great room and terrace with garden views and gourmet kitchen. The grounds will include a private entry gate on North Ocean Boulevard that will open to a<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Deitz, William Raveis South Florida at 561-655-6570</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MzQ3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Luxury, move-in ready 2br/2ba, 3rd floor corner unit condo. With wrap-around balcony and stunning views of Clear Lake, this unique condo features a loft style design with exposed concrete 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful views throughout the unit, open floor plan w. large impact windows and doors allowing for lots of natural light, sleek kitchen w. premium wood cabinetry and modern lighting, garage parking. Located just west of CityPlace, this 15-story building offers amazing sunset views over Clear Lake and the beautiful skyline of downtown WPB. The Edge is a modern building with abundant modern amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby w. security cameras throughout, common area wi-fi, heated Olympic-sized pool & spa / sun deck w. more breathtaking views, 5300sqft clubhouse....<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Portugal, Paradise Real Estate Intl at 561-203-6200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY4NTMxMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As home prices soar, some South Floridians flee to cheaper places

The rising cost of homes in South Florida is chasing some people to other parts of the state. Some homeowners are cashing in at a profit and moving to more affordable spots like the Gulf coast or farther north on the eastern side, according to moving companies and real estate agents. To be sure, thousands of people are still streaming into South Florida from the Northeast, Midwest and even ...
Plantation, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Plantation restaurant ordered shut four times for roach infestations, rodent poop

A giant infestation of hundreds of rodent droppings, live and dead cockroaches forced state inspectors to shut down Thai Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Plantation not once but four consecutive times last week. Meanwhile, Palm Beach eateries Strathmore Bagels & Deli in Wellington and TaOne Asian Fusion in Lake Worth were also temporarily ordered shut for live flies, rodent droppings and one ...
Delray Beach, FLwflx.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival travels to Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Market is reaching new heights in its ongoing quest to help the restaurant industry bounce back. The massive food hall will join forces with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday to host the first-ever event within Delray Beach. The event will be part of...
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

A job on your schedule? These West Palm Beach positions offer flexible hours

Check out these West Palm Beach-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time Personal Assistant; 2. Outside Sales Representative - B2B; 3. Client Service Representative; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County hosting pop-up vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Palm Beach, FLruffledblog.com

This Romantic Wedding in Palm Beach Had Only 14 Guests!

This ultra romantic Palm Beach wedding made us a double take! With a guestlist of only 14 guests total, Meredith and Matthew took micro wedding chic to new heights by celebrating their wedding day with close family and friends at a family backyard. Their wedding day blended a coastal chic...
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Preservation Foundation to plant butterfly-friendly natives outside police station

The large garden boxes that sit outside the Palm Beach Police Department on South County Road will soon bloom with a variety of new environmentally friendly plants. The project is headed by the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach. The first phase includes removing the existing palm trees from the 18-foot beds, which was done earlier this week by landscape company Total Maintenance Environmental Services.
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

Birdie Floral Truck Has Blooms to Go

As a creative outlet beyond her corporate career at Nestlé, Boca Raton resident Cecelia Feathers launched a mobile flower truck, the first of its kind in the area. “I am not a florist by any means, but I’ve always loved pop-ups, flea markets, and community events,” says Feathers. “I would go to these events all the time. For years, I found myself saying: ‘One day I’m going to do this,’ and ‘One day I’m going to do that.’ A mobile business has always been one of those ‘one day’ things for me.”