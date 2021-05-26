With holiday weekend on tap, is Palm Beach real estate experiencing ‘a collective exhale’?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A remarkable Palm Beach-style home-in-the-sky with stunning panoramic views to the east, west and north. Recently renovated with the finest of materials by renowned designer Scott Snyder.Private, secured elevator lobby just for this unit.A full-service building with heated morning & afternoon pools, state-of-the-art gym, tennis, valet parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Clive Stuart-Findlay, Sotheby's Intl. Realty, Inc. Marvelous view from this original 3 br 2 bath condo at the Consulate. Transform this spacious floor plan into your dream home. Unobstructed view of the Banyan Cay golf club. Internet and cable included with maintenance, Concierge service, heated pool and hot tub, exercise, saunas, community room, tennis, pickleball, basketball net, gated and secure. Golf membership is optional. Can be viewed Tues & Thurs 12-4; Sat & Sun 1-4. Close to shopping, airport, interstate, beaches, Kravis Center, PB Outlets, Palm Beach. This Modern, Classic Bermuda inspired estate boasts over 18,000 SF. The spacious 7 bedroom home has views of the ocean from almost every room and includes gourmet dual kitchens, expansive living, dining, and entertaining areas, a private direct oceanfront office, and expansive loggias with endless ocean views. The basement includes a 4,000 bottle custom wine cellar, theater room with a bar, and professional grade fitness center. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guest house has a gracious great room and terrace with garden views and gourmet kitchen. The grounds will include a private entry gate on North Ocean Boulevard that will open to a

Luxury, move-in ready 2br/2ba, 3rd floor corner unit condo. With wrap-around balcony and stunning views of Clear Lake, this unique condo features a loft style design with exposed concrete 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful views throughout the unit, open floor plan w. large impact windows and doors allowing for lots of natural light, sleek kitchen w. premium wood cabinetry and modern lighting, garage parking. Located just west of CityPlace, this 15-story building offers amazing sunset views over Clear Lake and the beautiful skyline of downtown WPB. The Edge is a modern building with abundant modern amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby w. security cameras throughout, common area wi-fi, heated Olympic-sized pool & spa / sun deck w. more breathtaking views, 5300sqft clubhouse....