Friends theme song writer Michael Skloff knew sitcom would be a hit

The power of using a certain song in a movie, or a TV show, can make a huge difference in how it’s perceived and how well it’s accepted since when the pairing works, people tend to accept it without question and get a strong sense that the two belong together. The song Red Right Hand, by Nick Cave, was created back in the 90s and has been used a few times since then to the benefit of various movies and shows. In some cases, it fits quite nicely, as it does with the show Peaky Blinders, but when it’s featured in movies such as Dumb and Dumber one has to scratch their head a bit and figure that someone felt it was a cool song and wanted to use it for one reason or another. The meaning behind the song, or at least one meaning that people have been told about, is that it means the red hand of God, which is taken from John Milton’s book Paradise Lost, and details how God will take vengeance on the devil. As a grandiose meaning, it’s definitely something that can be attributed to Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, the leader of the Peaky Blinders and the man to whom a lot of fans have attributed the meaning of the song. Since Peaky Blinders appeared in 2013 the song has been an integral part of the opening and closing, appearing to adhere to the series in a very meaningful way. Some would claim that the red right hand of God was Major Campbell, played by Sam Neill, who was attempting to bring down the devil, Thomas Shelby, but others would take this song in a different way since Campbell was killed at one point by Aunt Polly in retribution for what he’d done to her.