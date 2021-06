Whatfix, a “digital adoption” platform that enterprises use to bake user support tools into their software, has raised $90 million in a series D round of funding. With every company now a software company, this has created demand for tools to help build and test software. But once that software is out there in the wild, there also need to be ways to encourage people to use the software to its fullest potential, and that essentially is where Whatfix comes into play, by allowing companies to create their own guides and walkthroughs to help remove any friction.