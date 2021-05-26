Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

Ford revealed its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning this week and we came away from our drive in it seriously impressed. But while the world is being wowed by Ford's remarkable efforts to embrace electrification, the Blue Oval has also just teased a new special-edition Ranger Raptor. That got us thinking - if all cars will eventually become electric, then that means that even the Raptor name could soon enough be applied to the electric pickup. It may have a different name - Volkswagen calls its electric GTI the GTX - but the principle behind it will remain the same as with the current Raptors: go fast over any terrain.