Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

By Chris Tsui
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This invincible little truck is still surviving the internet's most destructive YouTuber. Last week, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (a.k.a. the internet's most destructive YouTuber) put up the first in a series of videos that aims to recreate the classic Top Gear experiment of trying to destroy the seemingly indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After merely bending the frame from popping wheelies, catching air, and going off-road all while carrying 2,500 pounds worth of cinder blocks in the back, WD is following that extreme test up with another drastic examination of the Hilux's truck abilities: how it fares towing almost 30,000 pounds.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Hilux#Gooseneck#Towing#Pickup Trucks#Tow Trucks#Watch Trailer#Ford Super Duty Pickup#Wd#Toyota Tundra#Loader#Off Road#Weight#Bed#Brand#Videos#Y#Fares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Toyota GR Yaris Rollover In Spectacular Crash

Homologation rules required Toyota to build 25,000 examples of the GR Yaris, essentially making it a rally car for the road. While Toyota was forced to abandon plans to build a new Yaris WRC car, the road car still went into production, although it sadly won't be coming to America. Unfortunately, it hasn't taken long for someone to wreck one in spectacular fashion.
Buying CarsGreenwichTime

The Best Used Pickup Trucks for 2021

No matter what sort of terrain you’re looking to tackle, a pickup truck is likely to do the job for you. Whether you’re hitting the dirt road or the highway, buying used is the smart choice. If you are considering buying a truck, you aren’t alone. Pickup trucks are the...
Indiana StatePosted by
thedrive

Watch a Toyota RAV4 Launch Off a Rogue Truck Tire and Roll Twice Down the Highway

Even the woman filming was speechless. A truck tire can do a hell of a lot of damage if it gets loose. Some of them weigh more than 100 pounds, and at highway speeds that becomes a missile that can tear things apart. But stray tires don't need to smash into a house at 65 mph to do their damage. They can simply roll along the highway until someone doesn't spot it in time, hits it, and sends their crossover cartwheeling down the highway.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hilux's Greatest Weakness Has Been Fixed

The Toyota Hilux, the overseas cousin to North America's Toyota Tacoma, remains as popular as ever. For the past five years, it's been the best-selling vehicle in Australia, a country that loves off-roading (and V8-powered muscle cars) as much as Americans. Unfortunately, the popularity of the Hilux has a downside: it's one of the most stolen vehicles Down Under. Millions of owners are rightly concerned they'll wake up one morning to find their truck stolen.
CarsThe Verge

Up close with the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

At first glance, the giant pickup truck parked in the middle of the pedestrian path along the Hudson River Greenway was indistinguishable from any other service vehicle. After all, it was just another Ford F-150, the most popular pickup truck and most popular vehicle in the US. But a closer...
Tacoma, WACNET

Toyota Tacoma going adventurous with 2 new pickups

It's been a heck of a week for pickup trucks. Between the Ford F-150 Lighting, to the new Toyota Tundra teaser, there's a lot going on. Now Toyota is back with another teaser for its midsize pickup truck, the Tacoma. On Tuesday, the brand released a single teaser photo that shows off the wheels and tires of "two new adventure-ready trucks."
Carsthedrive.com

No Trailer, No Problem: Here's How to Properly Carry Your Motorcycle in Your Truck Bed

A secure bike is a happy bike. Folks, aside from my wife, my children, and writing all day about cars, there is nothing I love more than motorcycles. They offer freedom, camaraderie, lifelong friendships, and they’re singularly the best form of antidepressants on the market. They can, however, be a pain to move—and I’m not talking about learning how to ride.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: The Corolla SUV Is Finally Here

Toyota's newest compact crossover is a high-riding Corolla. In the last two decades, the market has spoken, and spoken clearly: the people want crossovers and SUVs. This truth has seen Ford pull out of the sedan market entirely, while Volkswagen estimates 50 percent of its sales will be crossovers by 2025. Toyota has also taken notice, with the Japanese automaker deciding to take the Corolla—also known as the best-selling car of all time—and finally turn it into a crossover. Enter the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.
Buying CarsTop Speed

Watch this Civilian Toyota Mega Cruiser in-depth review

When you hear Toyota, some of the first words to come to mind are reliable, boring, hybrid, or if you’re into the 4X4 scene – rugged. The Toyota Land Cruiser is, to this day, one of the most iconic 4X4s out there. What most people don’t know is that there is a bigger “Cruiser”, made by Toyota – the Toyota Mega Cruiser. Chris O’Neil is an enthusiast YouTube channel, named after its creator, in which “he does stuff with interesting vehicles”. In this case, he gives a detailed overview of the obscure boxy SUV.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Tiny Off-Road Honda City Pickup on ATV Tires Is Worth Shipping From New Zealand

It's tiny, it's angry, and it's ready for battle. Plenty of cars nowadays get "Safari" conversions. A lot of them tend to be along the lines of high-buck Porsche owners cosplaying as somebody who has touched a shovel before, but not always. Some of these machines are built by folks who frankly just want to go wheeling with what they already got, even if that's something unusual, like a Prius.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor Will Be The Ultimate Power Truck

Ford revealed its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning this week and we came away from our drive in it seriously impressed. But while the world is being wowed by Ford's remarkable efforts to embrace electrification, the Blue Oval has also just teased a new special-edition Ranger Raptor. That got us thinking - if all cars will eventually become electric, then that means that even the Raptor name could soon enough be applied to the electric pickup. It may have a different name - Volkswagen calls its electric GTI the GTX - but the principle behind it will remain the same as with the current Raptors: go fast over any terrain.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Handy Uncle Turns Little Nephew’s Busted Ride-On Car Into Drivable Off-Road UTV

Move over, Cozy Coupe, the Rock-Crawling Coupe has arrived. Little push cars like Little Tikes' Cozy Coupe—the normal one, not the highway-speed one—are a great way to get toddlers moving. But the thing about kids is that they grow up fast, and when they do, they're quickly ready for bigger challenges. That can mean graduating to a balance bike, a Power Wheels, or if their dad is really cool, a Power Wheels with a lift and an exoskeleton. Or, if their uncle's a cool dude, a handmade off-road buggy with an actual combustion engine.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Toyota RAV4 Prime Is Still Quicker 0-60 Than the New GR 86

Toyota's quickest vehicle is clearly the Supra, but second place goes to its four-door crossover. Listen, I’m a big fan of Toyota’s 86. The outgoing model is inexpensive and easy to drive (also, delightful with a manual transmission) and the 2.0-liter boxer under the hood makes a shade over 200 horsepower. For model year 2022, Toyota just revealed the Gazoo Racing-badged version at its headquarters in Plano, Texas, and it is a hot tamale of the best kind. Now the new track-tested GR 86 has a 2.4-liter and a welcome bump to 228 horses; even the 0-60 improved by nearly a full second to 6.1 with the manual gearbox.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Caught Undergoing Off-Road Testing

The upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss was just caught undergoing some off-road testing, giving us an early look at the dirt-duty pickup truck. As we can see in these new spy photos, there are actually two 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss prototypes undergoing off-road testing here. The all-new GMC Hummer EV pickup is also seen testing alongside the internal-combustion Chevy pickups.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford’s New Compact Pickup Truck Will Be Called Maverick, and It’ll Debut on June 8

Modern trucks too big for you? Well, maybe check this out then. It's actually happening, folks. After months of leaks, spy shots, and. , Ford has officially confirmed that it's building an all-new compact pickup truck for the upcoming model year called the Maverick. More good news: we won't have to wait long before we get to see it because the 2022 Ford Maverick is being unveiled next Tuesday, June 8.
Carsgoodshomedesign.com

The Bailey Discovery D4-2 Camper Trailer Has an Inflatable Enclosed Awning

These smaller but perfectly formed Discovery’s offer the lightest weight touring in Bailey’s portfolio. They can be towed by a wide range of vehicles so they’re ideal for going off the beaten track and are available with a huge wrap around air awning, allowing you to easily bring the outdoors in.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford's Maverick and the Case for Small Pickups

Have you checked the prices of Subaru Bajas lately? A few years ago, you could pick up a Baja—Subaru’s underappreciated latter-day BRAT pickup—for $5000, and that was for a turbocharged five-speed. Now a cherry Baja can cost $20,000. Why? Because there’s no longer anything like it. Nobody makes a compact,...