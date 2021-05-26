Bridal Bliss: Amira & Kester Went From A Covid Wedding At Home To An Epic Ceremony In A New Jersey Castle

The couple said "I do" twice, and both ceremonies are special to them. The moment Kester Osaigbovo met Amira on a chilly October night at a pub in 2013, he was “intrigued” with her. He’d come with his friends to the spot so that one of them could meet up with his girlfriend. That girlfriend happened to be a good friend of Amira’s. When she introduced herself to his group, Kester was captivated Amira.