Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bridal Bliss: Amira & Kester Went From A Covid Wedding At Home To An Epic Ceremony In A New Jersey Castle

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple said "I do" twice, and both ceremonies are special to them. The moment Kester Osaigbovo met Amira on a chilly October night at a pub in 2013, he was “intrigued” with her. He’d come with his friends to the spot so that one of them could meet up with his girlfriend. That girlfriend happened to be a good friend of Amira’s. When she introduced herself to his group, Kester was captivated Amira.

www.essence.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Planning#Photography#Weddings#Black Beauty#Couture#Amira Kester#Nigerian#Tyras#Palermo#Wedding Linvit Cake#Bridal Shower#Bless Bride#Home#Venue#Thy Rod#Revelry Officiant#Thou Art#Catskill Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.