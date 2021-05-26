Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Legends Arceus Release Date Announced

By Andrew Donovan
dbltap.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe once unimaginable: the open-world style akin to Breath of the Wild Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release on Jan. 28, 2022. The limits that Breath of the Wild broke in terms of series expectations and sheer enjoyability is something many Pokemon fans want from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It's pretty unfair to compare a game that hasn't even come out yet to one of Nintendo's best releases in the last decade, but this is what the Internet does.

