Pokemon Legends Arceus Release Date Announced

We all need more metal detecting in our lives. It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, and sometimes you find old ammo. This is why I’m looking forward to playing The Magnificent Trufflepigs when it comes out. Set in England, the game features some romance as well. And I do love a good romance. Although, in a video game, that usually means drawings of scantily-clad anime characters with ridiculous proportions and not a first-person narrative game. We don’t have long to wait to start detecting those precious metals, however. The game is launching June 3 on Steam. It will launch on Epic Games Store at an unspecified point afterward.