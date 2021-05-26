Cancel
Elections

WATCH: Benson, Nessel hold news conference on election reform bills

By FOX 17
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NJhv_0aCAqrpI00

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss election reform legislation proposed by state Republicans.

Benson says the proposed legislation would restrict Michiganders' voting rights and is something to be concerned about.

READ MORE: Michigan SOS Benson: 'I’m deeply concerned about the future of our democracy'

Watch it here:

During the news conference, Attorney Nessel and Secretary Benson condemned bills drafted on baseless voter fraud claims in the 2020 election this afternoon, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

We’re told Senate Bills 303 and 304 would require voters to vote via a provisional ballot if they do not bring ID to a polling location; the ballot would then only be counted if proof of ID is provided at a later time.

“Let’s be clear, Michigan’s elections are already among the most secure and accessible in the country,” says Secretary Benson. “There is absolutely no evidence that this legislation would build on those current security protocols to increase the integrity of the system. But there is considerable evidence that it would make it more difficult for eligible citizens to vote.”

The Secretary of State’s office adds Senate Bill 285 could potentially make voters susceptible to identity theft, as it suggests voters should include a photo ID with absentee ballots.

"The bill is looking to solve a problem that doesn't exist and instead puts forth an obstacle that asks Michigan voters to make themselves vulnerable in order to vote," says Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My Department investigated multiple claims of voter fraud and even charged individuals with crimes for attempting to commit voter fraud during the 2020 election. Ultimately, we never found evidence of fraud that would have impacted its outcome.”

