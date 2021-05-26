Cancel
African fintech OPay is reportedly raising $400M at over $1.5B valuation

By Tage Kene-Okafor
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $170 million raised so far came from mainly Chinese investors who have collectively begun to bet big on African startups over the past few years. Some of them include SoftBank, Sequoia Capital China, IDG Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, GSR Ventures and Source Code Capital. In 2018, Opera, popularly known...

techcrunch.com
Vancouver identity tech startup Trulioo, an Auth0 competitor, raises $394M at $1.75B valuation

Vancouver, B.C.-based startup Trulioo has raised $394 million at a $1.75 billion valuation for its identification technology service. The 11-year-old company helps banks, financial service providers, online marketplaces, and others verify the identity of their customers, using hundreds of data sources that cover 5 billion people and 330 million companies. Co-founders Stephen Ufford and Tanis Jorge launched Trulioo in 2011 after selling three credit information startups. Ufford was replaced by Steve Munford last year. Trulioo is similar to Auth0, the Seattle-area startup that also builds identity tech and was acquired by Okta for $6.5 billion earlier this year.
MicroStrategy To Raise $400M Via Debt Offering To Purchase More Bitcoin

Virginia-based enterprise business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced another significant debt offering so as to help finance the company’s purchase of bitcoin, underscoring chief executive Michael Saylor’s confidence in the bellwether cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy Plans To Scoop Up An Additional $400 Million Worth Of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s bitcoin appetite sees no end....
India’s Paytm confirms getting board approval for its $3bn IPO

Alibaba-backed One97 Communications, which owns mobile payments firm Paytm, has received a green nod from its board to go public. In a letter to all its stakeholders and employees having stock options, the company said it had received in-principle approval from its board to issue an IPO. The proposed IPO...
Locus Raises $50 Million in Funding Round Led by GIC

A supply chain services company called Locus has tapped into investor interest in the growing logistics sector, raising $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The startup delivers analytics on real-time tracking of goods and last-mile distribution through its deep machine learning...
Bengaluru’s Digital Payments Fintech Cashfree Receives Strategic Investment from State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) (NSE:SBIN), a multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reports that it has made a strategic investment in Paypal-incubated digital payments Fintech Cashfree. Launched in 2015, the Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech firm handles more than $20 billion in payment volumes...
Trulioo Bags $394 Million in Funding, $1.75 Billion Valuation

Identity verification company Trulioo just closed a $394 million funding round. Investors include TCV, which led the round, with participation from existing investors Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital and Mouro Capital. Today’s investment brings Trulioo’s total funding to almost $475 million and boosts its valuation to $1.75 billion, bringing...
Foundation to spend $1.3B to vaccinate Africans for COVID

One of the world's largest foundations will spend $1.3 billion over the next three years to acquire and deliver COVID-19 vaccines for more than 50 million people in Africa. It’s a first-of-its-kind effort for a Western nonprofit to bolster Africa’s lagging vaccination campaign amid widespread fears of a third wave of infections on the continent.
Chinese lidar maker Hesai lands $300M led by Hillhouse, Xiaomi, Meituan

Latest to the investment boom is Hesai, a Shanghai-based lidar maker founded in 2014 with an office in Palo Alto. The company just raised over $300 million in a Series D funding round led by GL Ventures, the venture capital arm of storied private equity firm Hillhouse Capital, smartphone maker Xiaomi, on-demand services giant Meituan and CPE, the private equity platform of Citic.
Opontia raises $20M in seed funding

Opontia, a Dubai and Riyadh-based startup that acquires and grows e-commerce brands has raised $20M in seed funding, one of the largest seed rounds in the Middle East and Africa region. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital with participation from...
Flipkart looks to raise $3Bn from SoftBank and sovereign wealth funds: Report

Despite having established a firm presence in the Indian subcontinent, ecommerce is still a cash draining business. Expenses are rising almost parallel with revenues, and the need for capital is dire. If you are Amazon, you don’t need to worry about the cost of business, but all of its competitors don’t have that luxury. Thus, in an attempt to keep fuelling this growth spurt, India’s Flipkart is looking to raise $3Bn led by Softbank, a report by Bloomberg states.
Capchase secures USD 125 mln Series A

Capchase has closed a USD 125 million Series A as the US-based company looks to expand its nondilutive funding platform and offerings to founders. The round was a mix of equity and debt and was led by QED Investors. Additional investors in the round include Bling Capital, SciFi VC, Caffeinated Capital, and several angels. Capchase has now raised nearly USD 190 million in a mix of debt and equity, according to Crunchbase data. The company launched its platform at the end of 2020 as an alternative to venture funding for founders — which can be expensive and dilute ownership stakes. It offers upfront capital to companies with recurring revenue. The loan is based on a company’s annual recurring revenue minus what is typically a 5 percent to 10 percent discount. An example would be a company with USD 10,000 in monthly recurring revenue; Capchase may pay out USD 108,000 for the total USD 120,000 ARR in return.
Indian giant Tata Digital to invest $75 million in fitness startup CureFit

Monday’s investment is the salt-to-steel giant’s latest effort to expand its presence in the consumer tech space. Earlier this year, Tata Group acquired a majority stake in online grocery startup BigBasket, and is reportedly in talks to acquire online pharmacy 1mg, according to local media reports. Prior to today’s announcement,...
Opontia, e-commerce brands acquirer sews out $20m to secure other brands

Gulf-based E-commerce brands hunter, Opontia, has landed $20 million in seed round for the acquisition of new brands and the recruitment experts. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital and Kingsway Capital. The company operating in Dubai and Riyadh will use the funds to...
MTN mulls second bid to enter Ethiopia

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita (pictured) raised the possibility of the operator making an improved bid to enter Ethiopia in a second round of applications, but warned without the ability to offer mobile money services it would probably abandon efforts completely. Speaking at the company’s Capital Markets Day weeks after...
Dubai startup raises $20m to promote MENA e-commerce brands

Jun. 6—DUBAI — A Dubai-based e-commerce company has raised $20 million in debt and equity in a seed round involving a number of high-profile investors. Opontia, which has offices in Dubai and Riyadh, acquires high-performing e-commerce businesses across the Gulf. "We are interested in brands with at least $10,000 in...
African Fintech Start-up Chipper Cash Raises $100 Million — CEO Says No Crypto Services for Nigeria

Chipper Cash, an African fintech firm that specializes in facilitating cross-border payments, recently closed a $100 million Series C funding round. Taking the lead in what is now Chipper Cash‘s third fundraising round in the past twelve months is the venture capital (VC) firm, SVB Capital. The VC firm is an investment arm of U.S. high-tech commercial bank, Silicon Valley Bank.
IonQ and SoftBank Investment Advisers Team Up to Expand Quantum Computing Access Globally

IonQ, Inc., the leader in quantum computing, announced a strategic partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisers, manager of SoftBank Vision Funds 1 and 2, to deploy quantum-first solutions in the industries, geographies, and portfolios where SoftBank is already in the vanguard. The partnership expands access to IonQ’s leading quantum computers globally, and the SoftBank Vision Fund 2* also joins IonQ’s world-leading investor base as it approaches its public debut.
Fintech Company The Beans Raises $2 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — The Beans, a financial technology startup, has announced $2 million in funding, led by Precursor Ventures with participation from Relay Ventures, One Planet VC, Swing Ventures, Oxford Angel Fund, and a group of angel investors. The Beans’s mission is to simplify the path to financial success so...