African fintech OPay is reportedly raising $400M at over $1.5B valuation

Capchase has closed a USD 125 million Series A as the US-based company looks to expand its nondilutive funding platform and offerings to founders. The round was a mix of equity and debt and was led by QED Investors. Additional investors in the round include Bling Capital, SciFi VC, Caffeinated Capital, and several angels. Capchase has now raised nearly USD 190 million in a mix of debt and equity, according to Crunchbase data. The company launched its platform at the end of 2020 as an alternative to venture funding for founders — which can be expensive and dilute ownership stakes. It offers upfront capital to companies with recurring revenue. The loan is based on a company’s annual recurring revenue minus what is typically a 5 percent to 10 percent discount. An example would be a company with USD 10,000 in monthly recurring revenue; Capchase may pay out USD 108,000 for the total USD 120,000 ARR in return.