Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Eight dead after shooting at California railyard

By Press Association 2021
bridgwatermercury.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee opened fire at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.

www.bridgwatermercury.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Alcohol#Crime#California Shooting#Valley Fire#At Scene Of Shooting#Santa Clara County#County Sheriff#The Mercury News#Fbi#California Railyard#Suspect#Bay Area#Authorities#San Jose#Bus Bridges#Transit#Vta Trains#Silicon Valley#Stores Trains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

One dead, one wounded in two NYC shootings overnight

A 29-year-old man was killed and another injured in a pair of separate shootings overnight in the Big Apple, law enforcement sources said Sunday. The fatal victim was shot in the head shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Kips Bay for apparently looking at the suspect the wrong way while walking on East 26th Street, the sources said.
California Statecalifornianewstimes.com

Man, woman arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

Men and women were arrested last month in a riot that killed a six-year-old boy on a Southern California highway. Marcus Anthony Ellis, 24 and Win Lee, 23, were detained on Sunday, officials said. Outside of Costa Mesa’s home in southern Los Angeles, a California highway patrol said in a statement. “They are expected to be charged with murder,” a highway patrol news release said. Aiden Leo died on May 21 in Orange when he was shot in the backseat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Krunan. Said that it originated from “a lane change that seems unsafe.” According to witnesses who stopped to help her mother and her, another car cut her out, she responded with a hand gesture, the car slipped behind her, and someone inside her car Fired at the rear. The Southern California News Group reported that information leading to the arrest reached at least $ 500,000. “On behalf of Border Chief Omar Watson and the Santa Ana area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless dedication of the investigators involved in the investigation. California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement on Sunday,” Police Is in regular contact with the victim’s family and, like us, ensures that they are in regular contact with the victim’s family. The arrest is in Leo’s memorial service. It took place the next day. S. “He gave us such joy and a purpose in our lives. “I was very honored to be Aiden’s mom,” said his mother, Joanna Krunan, during a Saturday service. Ellis and Lee each had no $ 1 million on bail and were in Orange County. In this version, the suspect’s name was corrected to Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee instead of Eriz Marcus Anthony and Lee Wynne.
Lancaster, CAtheavtimes.com

Man shot, killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the 600 block of Lancaster Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His...
Anaheim, CAOCRegister

Garden Grove man killed in Anaheim shooting, suspect sought

Gunfire rang out following an altercation in Anaheim, leaving one person dead on Tuesday, June 1. Authorities were summoned to reports of shots fired near Euclid Street and Catalpa Drive at about 7:40 p.m., Anaheim Sgt. Shane Carringer said. Responding officers found the wounded man in a vehicle parked near Euclid and Pampas Lane.
California StatePosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego Judge Overturns California Assault Weapons Ban

U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez ruled that "the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states." Benitez, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, continued, "Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect...
Atlanta, IDIdaho8.com

174 pounds of marijuana discovered after flight from Seattle to Atlanta

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Police’s Airport Interdiction Unit discovered 174 pounds of marijuana on an incoming flight from Seattle last month. On May 26, a K9 alerted police to five suitcases unloaded from a plane that had arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Officers were able to identify and detain a total of four people who each retrieved at least one of the bags. 2 more suitcases were later found with two of the suspects for a total of seven bags.
Public SafetyPosted by
Y105

Police Arrest Three Men Accused in $3 Million Burglary of 50 Cent Office Space – Report

UPDATE (June 5):. 50 Cent's attorney, Stephen J. Savva, has released the following statement to XXL today (June 5) about the update in the case: “This was incorrectly reported as a break in at Mr. Jackson’s home in January. The unit involved is a leased corporate apartment for one of his businesses. Mr. Jackson resides in Houston, Texas. At the time the suspects were in the unit, Police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras. We expect that the Police will recover and return all of the stolen property."
lawofficer.com

Witnesses do nothing as woman is beaten in Little Caesars Restaurant

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Richmond County, Georgia – A woman is on the run after savagely beating a mother in a Little Caesar’s restaurant on Monday. Citizens watched the attack take place and did nothing. Brittany Kennedy allegedly grabbed the mother, Emily Broadwater, by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head before dragging her outside the restaurant, according to the the Richmond County Sheriff’s office. The video also shows a little girl walking toward the victim as a bystander shouts for someone to move the child away.