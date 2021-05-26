Vintage Tennis Rackets Are Transformed Into Unlikely Hoops for Vivid Floral Embroideries
We typically expect embroidery to be stitched in a hoop, but artist Danielle Clough defies convention with her fiber art. For years, she has been stitching plants onto vintage tennis rackets and has transformed the sports equipment into handheld works of art. From beautiful blooms to prickly cacti, each piece is an electric combination of vibrant color and layered stitched texture that has a painterly appeal.mymodernmet.com