Vintage Tennis Rackets Are Transformed Into Unlikely Hoops for Vivid Floral Embroideries

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe typically expect embroidery to be stitched in a hoop, but artist Danielle Clough defies convention with her fiber art. For years, she has been stitching plants onto vintage tennis rackets and has transformed the sports equipment into handheld works of art. From beautiful blooms to prickly cacti, each piece is an electric combination of vibrant color and layered stitched texture that has a painterly appeal.

#Embroidery#Racket#Embroideries#Hoop#Modern Art#Texture#Flowers And Plants#Vintage Tennis Rackets#Traditional Fabric#Vibrant Color#Beautiful Blooms#Collection#Portraits#Sunflowers#Love#Prickly Cacti#The Sun#Artist Danielle Clough#Sports Equipment
