Vintage Tennis Rackets Are Transformed Into Unlikely Hoops for Vivid Floral Embroideries

Buying a new piece of art is a “made it!” moment that really makes you feel like a responsible adult. Art is an investment in the traditional sense, and having it in your home also pays off through all the joy it brings your space every day. However, shopping for “professional” art and figuring out how to style it is one of the more complicated aspects of DIY design. Your room’s color palette, its layout, and of course your personal tastes all come into play, and then there’s the intimidating question of where to even start shopping, especially if you’re on a budget.