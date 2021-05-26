This Chrome Extension Makes Cluttered Webpages Print-Friendly

Mozilla has rolled out a new version of Firefox complete with an overhauled design that makes it look fresher — and simpler — than ever. One of the biggest changes in Firefox 89 concerns tabs; these are now visibly bigger, with the one you’re focusing on floating above the toolbar at the top of the browser. It’s a neat little design quirk and one that sets it apart from Chrome, where individual tabs are attached to the toolbar and can be difficult to make out if you have lots open.