This Chrome Extension Makes Cluttered Webpages Print-Friendly

By Michele Debczak
 17 days ago
Websites designed to look elegant on screen don't always translate well to physical paper. Anyone who has ever tried printing a webpage can attest to this: Clutter from ads and widgets ends up wasting page space (and expensive ink), while formatting issues make the content you're trying to save unreadable. But printing pages from the internet doesn't have to be more trouble than it's worth. A free Google Chrome Extension called PrintFriendly is designed to make messy websites look clean and printable.

