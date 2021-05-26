Cancel
‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eight half-hour episodes of the second season of the romantic anthology Modern Love are set to premiere on Friday, August 13, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service has also announced that Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast. They’ll appear in an episode directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer John Carney.

