Ariana Grande Shared Wedding Dress Photos After Marrying Dalton Gomez

By P. Claire Dodso n
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 13 days ago
Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez earlier this month in a private, at-home ceremony — and now she's sharing photos of the intimate event. On May 26, Ariana shared photos of the couple celebrating their marriage, including the first look at her wedding dress. She captioned them “5.15.21,” presumably the day they made things official. Vogue reported all the details of her dress and styling, and apparently, her ensemble was years in the making; she and Vera Wang “made a pact” at the Met Gala years ago that Wang would be the one to design her wedding gown.

TMZ is reporting that there was actually no real ceremony, with the couple saying their “I dos” in an informal way in front of just 20 guests from both sides of the family. Despite the casual affair, sources are saying the nuptials weren’t impromptu and that the couple were on the same page about planning an intimate ceremony from the moment Dalton popped the question back in December. He and Ari have only been dating since January of last year but apparently a summer wedding was always in the cards. This past weekend may have been slightly earlier than originally planned but that’s because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. As COVID lockdown measures let up, I assume business for Dalton, as a real estate agent is on the uptick. And Scooter Braun’s always got something waiting in the wings for Ariana. Next week, she’s performing on the iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd.