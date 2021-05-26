Ariana Grande Shared Wedding Dress Photos After Marrying Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez earlier this month in a private, at-home ceremony — and now she's sharing photos of the intimate event. On May 26, Ariana shared photos of the couple celebrating their marriage, including the first look at her wedding dress. She captioned them “5.15.21,” presumably the day they made things official. Vogue reported all the details of her dress and styling, and apparently, her ensemble was years in the making; she and Vera Wang “made a pact” at the Met Gala years ago that Wang would be the one to design her wedding gown.www.teenvogue.com