Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder, Speaks Out About Her Trauma
As I start my first week as the new editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, there are many things on my mind. While I'm incredibly excited to begin this new chapter of the magazine I've looked up to since I was a teen, I'm also thinking about all the challenges young people are dealing with today — particularly in the context of the one-year mark of George Floyd's murder. Young people have led a global movement against systemic racism this past year, and a key part of it started with 17-year-old Darnella Frazier.