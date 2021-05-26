Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Describes What Prince Philip Was Like as a Husband
Prince Philip was a “heaven-sent” match for Queen Elizabeth, according to one of her previous ladies-in-waiting. Lady Prudence Penn, 95, recalled the first time she met the prince in 1947, telling Tatler that she was, “immediately struck by the physical perfection of this fair-haired young man–such a complement to the beauty of Princess Elizabeth.” Penn called him a “heaven-sent consort for Her Majesty in every way.”www.townandcountrymag.com