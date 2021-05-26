Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Raisa Flowers Inspires Herself in Calvin Klein's Pride Campaign

By Kevin LeBlanc
Elle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaisa Flowers has stayed booked and busy throughout the last year, pandemic be damned. The New York City-based makeup artist is responsible for some of our favorite beauty looks—including that Rihanna Essence cover—and is a regular contributor to editorials and campaigns alike. Her artistry is instantly recognizable: flawless skin, bold and imaginative eyes, and equal parts inspirational and picture perfect. Beyond her impeccable face beats, Flowers is also a fierce advocate for representation of all types in the fashion industry. She's been vocal about the pushback she's received as a plus-size, black and queer makeup artist and works hard to ensure inclusivity for all types of bodies and faces.

www.elle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Da Brat
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Imaan Hammam
Person
Baby Keem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Fashion Inspiration#Black Beauty#Beautiful People#Lgbtqia#Catholic#The Trevor Project#Ilga World#The Onepulse Foundation#Pride#Ck#Covid#Misses Boogie#Du Rag Activity#Le Monde#Lbgtqia#Elle Magazine#Inspire Queer People#Beauty Inspiration#Queer Idols
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritiescrfashionbook.com

Calvin Klein Introduces #proudinmycalvins Campaign For LGBTQIA+ Community

Pride month is only a couple of weeks ahead and, to commemorate, Calvin Klein is continuing their #proudinmycalvins campaign, this year spotlighting the LGBTQIA+ community through potent storytelling and a Pride 2021 collection. Enveloped in a series of short films and photos, the campaign is "a celebration of defining moments...
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Karlie Kloss on Designing for Adidas and New Life As a Mom

For many of us, this summer will mark a return to gallavanting and fun New York City after more than a year of lockdown restrictions and tremendous loss. But for Karlie Kloss, our "new normal" won't be eclipsed by fancy celebrations or traveling across the globe, things the 28-year-old supermodel used to do in another life. Instead, it's filled with stained maternity bras, chronic sleep deprivation and baby barf.
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Ashley Graham: I hold on to fashion pieces

Ashley Graham has admitted she still owns a pair of Helmut Lang heels she bought when she just 18 years old. Ashley Graham likes to "hold on" to her fashion staples. The 33-year-old model still owns a pair of Helmut Lang heels she first bought when she was just 18 years old as she finds it difficult to let go of her beloved fashion pieces.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

What Rebecca Minkoff Wears to Work

It’s always a good sign when a fashion designer can’t stop wearing their own pieces. Take 40-year-old Rebecca Minkoff, who isn’t ashamed to admit her wardrobe is 90 percent her own stuff—hey, if you don’t want to wear it, then who will? For almost two decades, Minkoff has wooed women just like herself with accessible and wearable-meets-edgy accessories and ready-to-wear clothes. Now, she’s sharing her leadership and life lessons with the world, publishing her first book Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success (out June 15).
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘90s-Inspired Shoes Confirm She’s Fashion’s Next It-Girl

Maybe you’re an avid TikTok user whose For You Page has recently been dominated by Olivia Rodrigo’s relatable ballads. Or, perhaps you can’t seem to get her catchy hit “Deja Vu” out of your head thanks to the radio. At 18, Rodrigo has already become a musical legend (her song “Drivers License” obliterated previously set records when it debuted in early January). Now, her throwback-inspired fashion sense, too, is garnering heaps of acclaim from her fans. Rodrigo’s chunky platform boots became the latest piece of style evidence that solidified her status as fashion's next it-Girl. In an Instagram shared over the weekend, Rodrigo wore a pair of elevated and strappy knee-high boots with a red plaid mini dress, and it was peak grunge-y glam.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“Moments Like This Are Truly What Inspire Me”: Stella McCartney On Dressing Malala

It’s not often Stella McCartney is star struck. The daughter of groovy parents Paul and Linda famously cast her friends Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in her graduate Central Saint Martins show in 1998 and nowadays fills her front rows with celebrities, from Kanye West to Kylie Minogue. But seeing Malala Yousafzai wearing one of her designs on the cover of British Vogue’s July 2021 issue struck a chord.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Stella Maxwell Stuns For Dundas, Gemma Ward Is Back, Plus! The Latest From The Attico and Pyer Moss…

One of the most ubiquitous models of the aughts, Gemma Ward, made a return to the runway at Australian Fashion Week. Walking in a semi-sheer black crochet number at Christopher Esber’s slinky, sultry, and sexy Resort ’22 show, it’s the first time the 33-year-old supermodel had walked in well over a year. The Perth-native has been a fixture in the modeling world since being discovered at just 14-years-old. Ward has three children with her partner David Letts: Kirra, whom she welcomed last June, seven-year-old Naia, and three-year-old Jet.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Hailey Bieber Models The Reemergence Look To End All Reemergence Looks

During the pandemic, Brandon Maxwell proposed an “80 per cent business, 20 per cent fun” format for his team calls. It’s likely his riotous new take on the little black dress – look one from the pre-spring 2021 collection – was created during the latter meeting segments. Naturally Hailey Bieber, who never stopped dressing up in lockdown, was first in line to try on the deconstructed version of the classic LBD. Neither the midriff cut-out nor the dramatic thigh split could faze Bieber, who is a consummate professional at the shoulders-back, best-leg-forward Instagram pose.
Designers & Collectionsmixmag.net

Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign features Honey Dijon and Arca

Honey Dijon, Arca, King Princess, and a host of other artists appear in Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign. #proudinmycalvins documents queer and trans artists and their journey’s, celebrating their most defining moments.The campaign also features poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and actor Omar Ayuso, and was shot by six photographers, including Matt Lambert and Campbell Addy.
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Karlie Kloss Wears Square-Toe Versace Mules for Garden Gala in NYC

Karlie Kloss is ready to party — in sky-high mules, no less. The supermodel hit the town this week for the New York Botanical Garden’s Spring Gala, which celebrated the venue’s new Kusama: Cosmic Nature exhibit. To celebrate the occasion, Kloss arrived in a structured Atelier Biser corset top and black Mônot trousers. Accessories included a pile of diamond necklaces by Briony Raymond New York and statement-making David Webb drop earrings. The model took to Instagram to share a look inside the Gala, posing alongside florals and Kusama’s signature polka dot sculptures.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo Wears Plaid Dress and Platform Boots

Olivia Rodrigo has just about broken the internet with her latest outfit — and for good reason. In an Instagram post on Friday, June 4, the Sour singer took her signature plaid style to new heights. Olivia donned a DSQUARED2 red plaid print dress with the best platform boots we've ever seen. Different than the traditional Ariana Grande-esque boots we've come to know and love, Olivia paired the dress with knee-high platform heels with cutouts all the way up the front that appear to be by Marc Jacobs from his SS 2017 collection (of course, it only took fans a few short moments to pinpoint exactly what she was wearing).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Gigi Hadid Wears Chic and Affordable Slides and Crochet Top to the Salon

Gigi Hadid provided another major street style moment for a trip to the salon yesterday, wearing slides that merge comfort and contemporary style. Hadid, 26, is an undeniable style star, frequently wearing looks that blend chic separates with casual streetwear. If you needed further proof, consider the outfit she wore in New York City yesterday — a rare outing without her baby daughter, Khai, who Hadid welcomed with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September.
Tennisthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Loves This $68 Sporty Skirt

Of all the athleisure brands out there, Alo Yoga noticeably has a large celebrity following. Since its launch in 2007, the brand has been spotted on A-listers like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, and more. One of the label’s most loyal celebrity fans, however, is Kendall Jenner. As proof, the model has an on-going partnership with Alo Yoga, which launched earlier this year. Most recently, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a tennis skirt and top from the casual fitness brand.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Addison Rae Wore Next To Nothing At The MTV Movie Awards

Umm…was anyone going to tell me that Addison Rae is now working with Zendaya’s stylist? Law Roach is, for all intents and purposes, the hottest stylist in Hollywood at the moment, with a clientele of A-listers from Z to Anya Taylor-Joy to Priyanka Chopra—and it looks like Little Miss TikTok managed to finesse her way in. Addison Rae’s MTV Movie & TV Awards look is proof that our girl is taking red carpet looks seriously.