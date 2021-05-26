Raisa Flowers Inspires Herself in Calvin Klein's Pride Campaign

Olivia Rodrigo has just about broken the internet with her latest outfit — and for good reason. In an Instagram post on Friday, June 4, the Sour singer took her signature plaid style to new heights. Olivia donned a DSQUARED2 red plaid print dress with the best platform boots we've ever seen. Different than the traditional Ariana Grande-esque boots we've come to know and love, Olivia paired the dress with knee-high platform heels with cutouts all the way up the front that appear to be by Marc Jacobs from his SS 2017 collection (of course, it only took fans a few short moments to pinpoint exactly what she was wearing).