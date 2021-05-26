Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Courtney Love. The rock icon moved to London in fall 2019 on something of a whim, after watching the Downton Abbey movie in Los Angeles, she told Vogue in a new interview. “I saw all of the greenery and landscapes of England on the big screen and just thought ‘Holy shit, that’s where I need to be,’” she said. The COVID-19 pandemic then left Love stuck in England, and by August 2020, she was “really, really sick,” weighing just 97 pounds and anemic. “I like to think it was in sympathy with the earth,” Love said. Her recovery led her to Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson, and the two are now collaborating on a cover series Love is calling Bruises of Roses, a ditched name for an upcoming fragrance. (“I actually drew up a will once in 1992 which stated I’d like there to be a rose named after me,” Love added.) The first cover is “California Stars,” the Woodie Guthrie song made famous by Wilco and Billy Bragg, which Love claimed she’d “been prohibited by various gatekeepers from ever truly enjoying.” Her cover is low-key and warm, and she indeed seems to enjoy singing it in the video (which also premiered on Vogue’s website).