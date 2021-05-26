Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’
Vivica Fox reveals that her ex boyfriend, 50 Cent is the ‘love of [her] life.”. During an interview with VladTV, Vivica shared, “we met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” the actress recalled. “I was shocked… I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”www.hot97.com