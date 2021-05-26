Cancel
Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivica Fox reveals that her ex boyfriend, 50 Cent is the ‘love of [her] life.”. During an interview with VladTV, Vivica shared, “we met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” the actress recalled. “I was shocked… I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

50 Cent
