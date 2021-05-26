Shay Mitchell Kept Some of Emily’s Clothes from “Pretty Little Liars”

Dove Cameron is heading into the summer with an emphasis on living authentically as herself. In an interview with Gay Times, the actor and singer got candid about her sexual identity. “I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody,” Dove explained, recalling her Instagram Live from August 2020 where she first spoke to her fans about being queer. She added that her decision to come out at the time was, in part, because her lyric video for “We Belong” was met with accusations of “queerbaiting” due to its inclusion of LGBTQ+ couples. “I went on Instagram Live and said 'Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven't said it, but I'm super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it's who I am.'”