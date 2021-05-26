Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Second Annual Report by EIU Commissioned by Crypto.com Shows Growing Acceptance of Digital Currencies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

coinspeaker.com
 15 days ago

Consumers are increasingly adopting cashless payment methods while governments are stepping up planning or piloting of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and companies are experimenting with accepting open-source digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for treasury or portfolio allocation. A cashless trend was already strong, according to the previous year’s research...

www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency Group#Eiu#Digital Assets#Consumer Demand#Increased Demand#Second Annual Report#Eiu#Cryptocurrencies#Cbdcs#Pwc#Goldman Sachs#Linkedin#Crypto Com Nft#Crypto Com Visa Card#Nist#Twitter#Facebook#Economist Group#Digital Currency Options#Digital Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
Related
Marketstheregister.com

Hong Kong to explore its own digital currency and keep testing China’s Digital Yuan

Hong Kong has revealed a strategy to give its financial services sector a fintech infusion. The sector is important to Hong Kong, as it accounts for around 20 per cent of GDP and seven per cent of employment. Hong Kong’s also important to China, as its markets are more open to the world than the Middle Kingdom’s own stock exchanges and banks. Chinese companies often seek Hong Kong listings to access foreign capital.
Marketsdnyuz.com

Bank regulators plot toughest capital rule for bitcoin

Banks must set aside enough capital to cover losses on any bitcoin holdings in full, global regulators proposed on Thursday, in a “conservative” step that could prevent widescale use of the cryptocurrency by big lenders. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, made up of regulators from the world’s leading financial...
Marketscryptopotato.com

US Bank State Street to Set Up a Digital Unit Focused on Cryptocurrencies

After citing surging demand from institutional clients, State Street has decided to release a digital unit focused on cryptocurrency investments. America’s second-oldest bank, State Street Corporation, will establish a digital unit to focus on cryptocurrency endeavors. This comes shortly after the banking organization with over $40 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) said it will enable crypto trading through its platform.
WorldNBC 2

Meth production surged in Asia during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

CNN — Asian drug cartels adapted fast to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, flooding markets with synthetic narcotics worth tens of billions of dollars even as the global economy ground to a halt, a new United Nations report shows. Methamphetamine seizures in East and Southeast Asia surged 19% from 2019...
MarketsWorld Economic Forum

Cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion. Will you participate?

Blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies that use it are creating open, democratic financial systems. Unfortunately many people remain sceptical due to widely circulated myths and misconceptions. We outline the facts and the possibilities for financial freedom and global participation. The crypto economy is leading to the development of an alternative...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.5% by 2029 due to the pandemic situation (COVID – 19) prevailing across the globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

Digital transformation is not new for business leaders, but owing to COVID-19 such a step is being taken by companies to enhance their agility, speed, and data-driven decision making applications. It has been recently reported that digital transformation is helping the companies to combat the economic slowdown faced during the pandemic situation.
MarketsICIS Chemical Business

East Asia, Pacific growth to rebound to 7.7% in 2021 – World Bank

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Economic growth in the east Asia and Pacific region is projected to strengthen to 7.7% in 2021 from 1.2% last year, primarily reflecting the strong rebound in China, the World Bank said late on Tuesday. Growth in China is projected to pick up to 8.5% this year, up by...
LawLaw.com

Foley & Lardner Slaps Manufacturer With Suit Over Reports of Counterfeit Nitrile Gloves Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Shijiazhuang Hongray Group over the alleged sale of counterfeit Hongray-brand Nitrile gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, targeting targets World Trading 23 Inc. and World Tech Toys, brings unfair competition and false advertising claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-00972, Shijiazhuang Hongray Group v. World Trading 23 Inc. et al.
RetailCoinDesk

Hong Kong Monetary Authority to Study a Retail CBDC

Hong Kong's central bank is aiming to "future-proof" the financial center for the growth of CBDCs as part of its "Fintech 2025" strategy. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is to begin a study on the use cases of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Hong Kong's central bank is...
Retailtheblockcrypto.com

Hong Kong to study e-HKD potential in retail central bank digital currency

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has said it is looking into the prospects of having a local, retail central bank digital currency. HKMA, the de facto central banking authority in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, revealed its “Fintech 2025 Strategy" in a press conference on Tuesday. It's a high-level strategy for driving financial technology development in the city.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Why Goldman Sachs Took Part In Blockdaemon Investment Round

Goldman Sachs doubles down on its crypto bet. In April, the banking institution allowed its wealthiest clients to invest in Bitcoin-based investment products, relaunch its crypto trading desk, and has been opening to this asset class. Now, Goldman Sachs participated in blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon’s $28 million Series A investment...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Coinbase says institutional crypto holdings soared 170% in the first quarter as big players moved into bitcoin | Currency News | Financial and Business News

Cryptocurrency holdings by institutional investors grew 170% on the Coinbase exchange in the first quarter, according to figures released by the company, as big players such as hedge funds and asset managers bought into bitcoin. Coinbase said on Tuesday that institutional holdings on the platform – the biggest crypto exchange...
Marketsyibada.com

Global banking regulator in step closer to crypto capital rules

Representations of the virtual currency stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken (Photo : REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision will consult on how lenders should shield themselves from crypto assets, the global banking watchdog said on Monday, as regulators turn up the heat on a growing but risky investment sector.
Stocksai-cio.com

CIOs Favor Growth Stocks, Shun Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs Survey Finds

Chief investment officers are unimpressed with the trendiness of Bitcoin, which they named as their least favorite investment, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. The firm held two roundtable discussions last week with 25 CIOs from various long-only and hedge funds who were surveyed on their views and outlook. When asked to name their favorite investment style/asset class, approximately 55% of the CIOs named growth, followed by value at 30%.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hong Kong To Explore CBDCs In ‘FinTech 2025’ Strategy

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a press release Tuesday (June 8) it wants to make sure Hong Kong is ready to issue wholesale and retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as part of its larger FinTech 2025 strategy. FinTech 2025 is aimed at driving FinTech development in...
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

The Rise Of Digital Currencies

In the last months, large investors, banks, companies, and the general public have shown an intense acceptance of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. Digital currency or cryptocurrency has occupied a large part of social media platforms in recent years. The increase of online purchases and transactions during the pandemic has exponentially accelerated interest in using these digital currencies as an alternative to financial management in a much more digitalized world today.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: India Restates Digital Currency Trading Worries; Unchained Capital Unveils $25 Million Series A; Progressive Care Now Takes Bitcoin For COVID-19 Tests; Anchorage Digital Unveils Crypto-Backed Loans

India’s central bank restated its hesitation when it comes to digital currency on the heels of informing financial institutions that they should set aside a 2018 ban on trading, Bloomberg reported on Friday (June 4). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently told lenders not to cite a 2018 circular from the central bank as a rationale to prevent digital currency trades. A court had since struck down the order. “There is no change in RBI’s position,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said to the media, as per Bloomberg. “We have major concerns around cryptocurrency, which we have conveyed to the government.”
IndustryLodging

Positivity in the Hospitality Industry Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

At the midpoint of 2021, the hospitality industry has a sense of cautious optimism following a tumultuous year. Amid recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hotel properties, companies, and brands have shared some positive news that supports teachers, students, first responders, and more. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Supports Families of...