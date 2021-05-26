Second Annual Report by EIU Commissioned by Crypto.com Shows Growing Acceptance of Digital Currencies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Chief investment officers are unimpressed with the trendiness of Bitcoin, which they named as their least favorite investment, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. The firm held two roundtable discussions last week with 25 CIOs from various long-only and hedge funds who were surveyed on their views and outlook. When asked to name their favorite investment style/asset class, approximately 55% of the CIOs named growth, followed by value at 30%.