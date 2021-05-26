Wyoming High School Track Recap

The 2A West Regional track meet was in Shoshoni on Friday and Saturday with the top 8 individuals and the top 4 relays qualifying for this week's state meet in Casper. On the girl's side, Big Piney had a strong meet to finish 1st with Rocky Mountain 2nd and Riverside 3rd. In the sprint events, Torry Taylor from Big Piney ran 13.89 to win the 100-meter dash while Vaidyn Vanderploeg from Riverside captured the 200 in 27.31. The 400 winner for the girls was Muriel Jones of Big Piney in 1.00.59. In the hurdle races, Breana Ruley of Riverside took the tape in 17.72 and she also won the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 51.78. In the relays, Greybull won the 4x100, Wind River the 4x400, and Wyoming Indian the 4x800 relay. The 1600 medley winner was Big Piney. In the distance races, Muriel Jones of Big Piney added to her total with a win in the 800 in 2.17.99, another win in 1600 in 5.37.01, and yes, a win in the 3200 12.15. 83. So a nice 40 point meet for that young lady.