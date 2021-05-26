Cancel
New York City, NY

Man arrested in Brooklyn fire where 1 dead, 7 injured

By Kimberly Dole
 13 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal fire at a Brooklyn building on Tuesday, officials said. One person is dead and at least seven others were injured when a fire broke out in a Brooklyn building early Tuesday morning, the FDNY said. Police...

