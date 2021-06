Not all good is created equal. Even when it comes to our own diets, the difference between a fast food burger and one prepared at home using high-quality ingredients is significant. Now let’s consider the mystery meats – the slaughterhouse floor scrapings that get sold in bulk to most big-name dog food brands. In fact, there were over a dozen pet food recalls in the year of 2020, ranging from making them seriously ill to causing several deaths. Some reports have even indicated the presence of euthanasia drugs and pesticides present within the food we provide our family pets.