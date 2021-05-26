Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Arrow, OK

Memorial Day delays trash service all week

Posted by 
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 15 days ago

City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.

All trash collection that week will slide one day. For instance, Monday customers will have their trash collected on Tuesday; Tuesday customers will have theirs collected on Wednesday, and so on.

The Police and Fire Departments will remain open on Memorial Day. If an emergency call requires the services of Public Works crews in water or streets, employees will be brought in to fix the emergency. The after-hours emergency number is 918-259-8400.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

22
Followers
114
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Trash Collection#Emergency Crews#City Police#Open Fire#Public Works Crews#Tuesday Customers#Monday Customers#City Offices#Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Albany Street widening project underway

The Albany Street (61st St.) widening project, from 23rd Street to 37th Street, is now underway. The roadway is temporarily closed to through traffic to replace the bridge over Lone Star Creek east of the Broken Arrow STEM Academy. The improvements designated for Phase I are expected to be complete...
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

City improving Nienhuis Skate Park

The City of Broken Arrow is making significant additions to Nienhuis Skate Park, 3201 N. 9th St., by adding 10,000 square feet of street and plaza style design to the existing 12,500 square feet of bowl and ramp designed park. Nienhuis Skate Park will be closed for rehabilitation of the...
Broken Arrow, OKbrokenarrowok.gov

Lions Avenue Drainage Improvements

The project includes the construction of a storm sewer system which includes headwall, reinforced concrete box, and junction box installation / construction and concrete pavement removal and replacement. Contract time for the project shall be One Hundred and Eighty (180) calendar days. Contract No: SW2008.