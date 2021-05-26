Memorial Day delays trash service all week

City offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.

All trash collection that week will slide one day. For instance, Monday customers will have their trash collected on Tuesday; Tuesday customers will have theirs collected on Wednesday, and so on.

The Police and Fire Departments will remain open on Memorial Day. If an emergency call requires the services of Public Works crews in water or streets, employees will be brought in to fix the emergency. The after-hours emergency number is 918-259-8400.