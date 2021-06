So, you learned about kindness as a toddler, but a refresh on how to be kind to yourself and how to be kind to others is a benefit for everyone. Being kind seems like such a simple thing. We all learned about manners and being polite at a young age. But, it is shocking how fast those things disappear when you grow up and have so many other things to worry about. The thing is, being kind is just as important as everything else. Knowing how to be kind to yourself and how to be kind to others really helps you and the world.