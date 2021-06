Peated whisky causes much division among drinkers. There are those who believe that only whisky that has been peated is good enough to fill their glasses, while others will run a mile simply on the uncorking of a bottle.The unmistakable smoky aromas and flavours are produced by using malt that has been dried in kilns that use burning peat as their heat source, a practice from the days when peat was the most readily available fuel. The resulting smoke infuses the malt with a range of flavours including obvious ones such as ash and charcoal, but also other phenols that...